Mobile money vendor robbed at Ziope 

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Two unidentified men, one wielding a firearm and firing warning shots, have robbed a mobile money vendor at Ziope in the Volta Region, making away with a substantial amount of cash.

The incident occurred at about 1800 hours on Tuesday, April 07, at a mobile money (MoMo) shop located near the Agape Filling Station in Ziope.

Ms Mawutor Mensah, the owner of the shop, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the robbers attacked swiftly and executed their operation within minutes, taking advantage of the relative calm in the area at the time.

According to her, one of the suspects stood outside the shop and fired gunshots intermittently to scare away bystanders, while the other entered the shop and demanded cash at gunpoint.

She said the attackers made away with an amount close to GHS90,000.00 before fleeing the scene on a motorbike believed to have been parked nearby.

Ms Mensah noted that neither she nor her attendants sustained physical injuries, but described the incident as traumatising, adding that the growing trend of attacks on mobile money vendors was becoming a major concern for operators in the area.

A check by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the Ziope Police Station confirmed the incident.

A police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said investigations were underway, with no arrests made so far.

The officer appealed to members of the public to volunteer credible information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators, assuring that all leads would be treated with confidentiality.

Some residents who spoke to GNA expressed shock over the incident, describing it as unusual for the community, which is generally considered peaceful.

They called on the Ghana Police Service to intensify patrols, particularly during evening hours, and urged authorities to collaborate with mobile money operators to enhance security measures.

The residents also advised vendors to adopt precautionary steps such as reducing the amount of cash held at shops, installing surveillance systems, and conducting transactions in safer, well-secured environments.

The incident adds to a series of recent attacks on mobile money vendors across parts of the country, raising concerns about the safety of operators and the need for strengthened community and law enforcement responses.

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