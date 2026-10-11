Ghana Brands Awards 2026: Leading brands, business trailblazers to shine on November 20

Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare

Ghana’s leading brands, outstanding businesses, visionary entrepreneurs and industry trailblazers will take centre stage on November 20, 2026, as the Ghana Brands Awards (GBA) prepares to celebrate excellence, innovation and outstanding business performance across the country.

Powered by the Chartered Institute of Project Analysts and Consultants (CIPAC), GBA is a prestigious awards programme dedicated to recognising businesses and individuals whose achievements are making a meaningful contribution to Ghana’s economic growth, industry development and national progress.

The awards will provide a platform to celebrate organisations that are setting new standards in their respective industries through strong leadership, operational excellence, quality service delivery, innovation and a commitment to sustainable growth.

Beyond celebrating established brands, GBA seeks to spotlight the entrepreneurs, business leaders and industry professionals whose vision, investment and achievements are creating opportunities, strengthening competitiveness and shaping the future of Ghana’s business environment.

A Platform to Celebrate Excellence and Build Brands

The Ghana Brands Awards aims to become a leading platform for recognising business excellence and promoting a culture of achievement across Ghana’s private and public sectors.

The initiative seeks to honour businesses that have played a defining role in advancing their industries, setting benchmarks in sustainability, operational performance, customer service and innovation. It will also recognise outstanding projects and individual achievements that distinguish businesses from their competitors and deliver measurable value to customers, investors, employees and the wider economy.

By bringing together leading players from different sectors, GBA will offer an opportunity to celebrate the local and international companies contributing to Ghana’s economic transformation while encouraging healthy competition, stronger corporate standards and continuous improvement.

For participating organisations, the awards represent an opportunity to showcase their achievements, strengthen brand visibility and position themselves among the businesses setting the pace for excellence in Ghana.

24 Awards Categories to Celebrate Industry Trailblazers

The 2026 edition will recognise outstanding performance across a broad range of industries, reflecting the diversity and growing potential of Ghana’s economy. The proposed awards categories include:

Banking, Finance and Insurance

Bank of the Year

Community Bank of the Year

Microfinance Bank of the Year

Development Bank of the Year

Debt Collection Company of the Year

Insurance Company of the Year – General

Insurance Company of the Year – Life

Health Insurance Company of the Year

Corporate Pension Trust of the Year

Securities and Investment Company of the Year

Industry, Energy and Infrastructure

Manufacturing Company of the Year

Petroleum Company of the Year – Upstream

Petroleum Company of the Year – Downstream

Real Estate Company of the Year

Postal and Courier Services Company of the Year

Shipping Company of the Year

Mining Company of the Year

Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Products

Diagnostics Company of the Year

Pharmaceutical Company of the Year

Herbal Medicine Manufacturing Company of the Year

Beverage/Water Company of the Year

Entrepreneurship and Social Impact

Entrepreneur Man of the Year

Entrepreneur Woman of the Year

Not-for-Profit Organisation of the Year

These categories are designed to recognise organisations and individuals that demonstrate exceptional performance, strong leadership, innovation and meaningful contributions to their respective sectors.

In an increasingly competitive business environment, recognition can help distinguish a brand, strengthen its reputation and communicate its achievements to customers, partners, investors and other stakeholders. GBA offers businesses an opportunity to bring their accomplishments into the spotlight and celebrate the people, strategies and innovations behind their success.

Participation can also create opportunities for networking, business engagement and greater visibility among industry leaders and other stakeholders.

For entrepreneurs and corporate executives, the Awards provide a platform to celebrate leadership, inspire emerging businesses and demonstrate the value of building organisations that combine strong performance with long-term sustainability.

Companies across eligible sectors are therefore encouraged to prepare their entries, showcase their achievements and take advantage of the opportunity to compete for recognition at the 2026 Awards.

GBA 2026 also presents an opportunity for organisations seeking to strengthen their corporate visibility and align their brands with business excellence, innovation and national development.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.