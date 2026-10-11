Ntiamoah Foundation launches “BEYOND 20” anniversary campaign

Ntiamoah Foundation has launched BEYOND 20: From Impact to Legacy, a year-long campaign marking two decades of improving lives through education, health, and community development, while setting out its vision for the future.

Established in 2006 by the Entrepreneur, Robert Kwaku Appiah Asante (R.K.A. Asante), Ntiamoah Foundation has worked primarily with communities in the Birim North and Birim South Districts of the Eastern Region. Its interventions span early childhood literacy, Reading Clubs and libraries, ICT education, scholarships, menstrual and maternal health, support for health facilities, and community outreach.

Over the past two decades, the Ntiamoah Foundation has invested over GH¢23 million in today’s value in improving access to education, healthcare and community support. This investment has supported 34 schools and nearly 6,500 young readers, strengthened 14 Community-based health planning and services (CHPS) facilities, supported 436 life-changing surgeries and reached over 8,000 girls through menstrual health programmes, to name a few. Together, these achievements reflect a 20-year commitment to creating opportunities and improving lives in underserved communities.

Launching the anniversary campaign, Executive Director Mercy Quansah-Ansah said the milestone provides an opportunity to reflect on the Foundation’s impact and set the direction for its next chapter.

“Twenty years gives us much to celebrate, but BEYOND 20 is also about asking what we can put in place today that will still be changing lives twenty years from now. For us, that is the shift from impact to legacy: creating opportunities today that can continue to transform lives for generations to come.”

As part of the campaign launch, the Foundation has unveiled a 20th-anniversary identity and redesigned website, which will serve as a platform for impact stories, programme updates, anniversary activities and opportunities for individuals and organisations to support its work.

Building the Next Chapter

Throughout the anniversary year, Ntiamoah Foundation will continue its established education and health programmes while introducing three flagship initiatives designed to turn twenty years of impact into a legacy.

Programme B.E.A.M. will become the Foundation's flagship education model, bringing together literacy, life skills, creativity, digital learning, leadership and community support to develop confident, ethical and future-ready young people. It builds on two decades of investment in Reading Clubs, libraries, ICT and other educational interventions.

The Foundation will also launch the R.K.A. Asante Scholarship Scheme, a permanent programme established in honour of its founder. Beyond financial support, the scheme will combine scholarships with mentorship, leadership and professional development and community service. To commemorate the 20th anniversary, 20 for 20 Awards will select the first twenty scholars, creating the inaugural cohort of what the Foundation hopes will become a lifelong community of future leaders committed to giving back.

The third flagship initiative is the Legacy Project, a long-term investment in community spaces and infrastructure that will continue serving people beyond the anniversary year. The project will create spaces to preserve local history and heritage, advance learning and leadership, and build skills and opportunities for young people. It will also include recreational infrastructure, beginning with 3 multipurpose community centres to promote youth development, healthy lifestyles and community connection.

Board Chair Dr. Kojo Pumpuni Asante said the next chapter will require an even broader community of partners: “Ntiamoah's journey has always been built on partnership. As we look beyond twenty, we invite individuals, institutions and organisations who share our belief in the power of education and health to join us. The next chapter is about multiplying opportunity and building something that future generations can inherit and build upon.”

Derek Boateng, Senior Manager for Sustainability and External Relations for Zijin Golden Ridge Limited, one of the Foundation's longstanding partners, congratulated Ntiamoah Foundation on the milestone:

“Over the years, we have witnessed Ntiamoah Foundation's commitment to improving educational outcomes, strengthening healthcare delivery and creating opportunities for vulnerable communities. Its impact can be seen not only in the projects delivered, but in the lives transformed. We congratulate the Foundation on twenty years of service and look forward to continuing our partnership.”

A Year of Celebration and Legacy

BEYOND 20 will spotlight the people, partnerships and communities that have shaped Ntiamoah Foundation's journey, while mobilising support for its next chapter.

The anniversary year will culminate in a Fundraising Gala Dinner and Thanksgiving Service in December, bringing together partners, donors, community leaders, beneficiaries and other stakeholders to celebrate twenty years of service and support the Foundation's future programmes.

BEYOND 20 is both a celebration of what has been achieved and an invitation to help build what comes next.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.