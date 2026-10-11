JoyNews’ Jacqueline Ansomah Yeboah selected for UK Media Excellence for Emerging Technologies Fellowship

JoyNews journalist and digital content creator Jacqueline Ansomah Yeboah has been selected for the UK Media Excellence for Emerging Technologies (UK MEET) Fellowship, a programme designed to strengthen journalists’ ability to report on emerging technologies and their impact on society.

The fellowship, delivered by Imperial College London through Imperial Global Ghana with support from the British High Commission, brings together journalists to engage with researchers, examine technological claims and develop evidence-led stories on science, technology and innovation.

Jacqueline was selected from a pool of more than 500 applicants from Ghana and Nigeria, with approximately 13 per cent of applicants accepted into the programme.

The residential programme, running from October 11 to 17, 2026, in Accra, focuses on helping journalists interrogate claims about emerging technologies, assess evidence and communicate complex scientific developments in ways that are accessible and relevant to the public.

For Jacqueline, the fellowship presents an opportunity to strengthen her reporting on artificial intelligence and its growing influence on public life, particularly education.

One of her proposed investigations examines whether AI-powered learning tools being introduced into Ghana’s Senior High School education system are improving learning outcomes and whether students across different communities are benefiting equally.

The proposed story seeks to move beyond claims about the potential of artificial intelligence to examine what the evidence shows about its performance in classrooms, how teachers and students use the tools, and whether differences in access to devices, connectivity and digital support affect the benefits students receive.

The investigation would draw on the experiences of students and teachers, alongside insights from independent researchers, technology developers and education authorities.

Yeboah’s approach reflects a central question in technology reporting: how can journalists independently test claims about innovation and explain what the findings mean for the people expected to use it?

The fellowship also provides opportunities for journalists to collaborate with researchers and fellow media professionals, develop story ideas and explore how emerging technologies can be reported responsibly.

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly prominent in education, healthcare and other sectors, evidence-led journalism will be important in helping the public understand both the opportunities and limitations of these technologies.

Jacqueline Ansomah Yeboah is a journalist and digital content creator with JoyNews, where she works on public-interest reporting, digital storytelling and explainers.

Jacqueline is among five JoyNews journalists selected for the programme. The others are Clinton Yeboah, Esther Nkrumah, Nana Boakye Dankwah Yiadom, Blessed Sogah and Mahmud Mohammed-Nurudeen.

In all, 30 Ghanaians were selected for the programme.

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