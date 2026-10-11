GPL 2026/27: Medeama go three clear as Hearts of Oak recover and Bechem stage stunning comeback

Medeama strengthened their position at the top of the Premier League with a commanding 3-1 victory over Heart of Lions, while Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways and Bechem United produced an impressive comeback on an eventful Matchday Six.

Emmanuel Annor opened the scoring before Kingsley Braye struck twice in the 64th and 65th minutes to secure Medeama’s victory against Heart of Lions at the TnA Stadium.

Kofi Mawutodzi Agbadji grabbed a consolation for Heart of Lions, but the champions moved to 14 points, three clear of second-placed Hearts of Oak.

The Phobians climbed to second after Frank Duku’s header earned them a hard-fought 1-0 win over newly promoted Port City, ending their two-game winless run.

Berekum Chelsea also returned to winning ways, beating debutants Debibi United 3-0 to climb out of the relegation zone. Stephen Kwakye, Dramani Awuah and Emmanuel Ofosu were on target for the Bibires.

Kwame Opoku scored twice to inspire Bibiani Gold Stars to a vital 2-0 victory over Basake Holy Stars at Dun’s Park, lifting the Miners out of the relegation zone and into 14th place.

FC AshantiGold 04 edged Samartex 1996 1-0 in Obuasi, with Raphael Ankamah’s 15th-minute penalty proving decisive. The result ended Samartex’s unbeaten start and extended AshantiGold’s impressive home league run to 18 matches without defeat.

Karela United completed the weekend’s round-up of winners with a 1-0 victory over Dreams FC. Malik Abubakar scored the decisive goal, giving Karela their third consecutive home win.

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