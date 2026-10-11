Audio By Carbonatix
Black Starlets head coach Kassim Ocansey has expressed mixed feelings following Ghana’s 1-0 victory over Togo in their opening match of the 2026 WAFU Zone B U17 Championship in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.
Ghana secured all three points in the Group A encounter, with David Kwarteng scoring the decisive goal on the 7th minute in the game. However, despite the victory, Ocansey believes his players could have been more clinical in front of goal after creating several scoring opportunities.
“We won, but I expected more from my boys,” Ocansey said after the match, admitting that Ghana could have done better with the chances they created.
“We created good chances, but we couldn't convert. I am happy we have the three points, but we could have done better with the chances we created,” he added.
The Ghana coach expressed confidence in his team's attacking potential, insisting that improved finishing could help the Black Starlets score more goals in their subsequent matches.
“If we are able to convert the chances we create, we can get three or four goals in every game. We'll work on that ahead of our next game,” Ocansey stated.
The victory gives the Starlets a positive start to their campaign, but Coach Kassim Ocansey will be keen to address the team's shortcomings in front of goal as they prepare for their next assignment in the competition.
The Black Starlets will look to build on their opening-day triumph and maintain their winning momentum as they pursue qualification for the 2027 U17 Africa Cup of Nations through the WAFU Zone B Championship.
Kassim Ocansey’s side will come up against Benin in their next game on Tuesday
Latest Stories
-
Glasner suffers loss on Selhurst return as Palace beat Forest
6 minutes
-
WAFU B U17: ‘We won but I expected more from my boys’ – Kassim Ocansey
11 minutes
-
Man City cruise to statement win over 10-man Liverpool
20 minutes
-
Be careful with cross-border lending, foreign currency exposures – BoG to financial institutions
3 hours
-
GPL 2026/27: Medeama go three clear as Hearts of Oak recover and Bechem stage stunning comeback
3 hours
-
Ntiamoah Foundation launches “BEYOND 20” anniversary campaign
3 hours
-
Credit Risk Management Directive: BoG to begin implementation for banks, others from July 1, 2027
3 hours
-
Ghana Brands Awards 2026: Leading brands, business trailblazers to shine on November 20
4 hours
-
T-bills auction: Demand improves as government exceeds target by about 76%; interest rates soften
4 hours
-
Ziope undertakes initiative to build a technologically inclined community, commissions self-help ICT lab
4 hours
-
ECG announces power outage in parts of Tema, Central Region due to network fault, maintenance
5 hours
-
When the Gospel Becomes a Weapon: The church, blackmail and the abuse of faith
5 hours
-
JoyNews’ Jacqueline Ansomah Yeboah selected for UK Media Excellence for Emerging Technologies Fellowship
5 hours
-
Mental Health Alliance urges government to operationalise Mental Health Fund
6 hours
-
Ghana–Holy See agreement heads to Parliament after Cabinet approval
6 hours