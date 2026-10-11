WAFU B U17: ‘We won but I expected more from my boys’ – Kassim Ocansey

Black Starlets head coach Kassim Ocansey has expressed mixed feelings following Ghana’s 1-0 victory over Togo in their opening match of the 2026 WAFU Zone B U17 Championship in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

Ghana secured all three points in the Group A encounter, with David Kwarteng scoring the decisive goal on the 7th minute in the game. However, despite the victory, Ocansey believes his players could have been more clinical in front of goal after creating several scoring opportunities.

“We won, but I expected more from my boys,” Ocansey said after the match, admitting that Ghana could have done better with the chances they created.

“We created good chances, but we couldn't convert. I am happy we have the three points, but we could have done better with the chances we created,” he added.

The Ghana coach expressed confidence in his team's attacking potential, insisting that improved finishing could help the Black Starlets score more goals in their subsequent matches.

“If we are able to convert the chances we create, we can get three or four goals in every game. We'll work on that ahead of our next game,” Ocansey stated.

The victory gives the Starlets a positive start to their campaign, but Coach Kassim Ocansey will be keen to address the team's shortcomings in front of goal as they prepare for their next assignment in the competition.

The Black Starlets will look to build on their opening-day triumph and maintain their winning momentum as they pursue qualification for the 2027 U17 Africa Cup of Nations through the WAFU Zone B Championship.

Kassim Ocansey’s side will come up against Benin in their next game on Tuesday

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