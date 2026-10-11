Glasner suffers loss on Selhurst return as Palace beat Forest

Oliver Glasner endured a frustrating return to Crystal Palace as his Nottingham Forest side let slip an early lead to lose to the Eagles.

After guiding Palace to FA Cup and Conference League success, Glasner left the club at the end of last season and took on the Forest job in the summer.

Initially it looked like it would be a triumphant return to Selhurst Park as Forest took a third-minute lead through Dan Ndoye's neat low finish. They then dominated much of the first half, with Liam Delap somehow denied a second from point-blank range by Walter Benitez.

Palace were not in the game at all but incredibly turned the tables with two goals just before half time.

Daichi Kamada finished off a nice team move to level four minutes before the break for his first Premier League goal, and Jefferson Lerma headed in a second deep in stoppage time.

It got even better for Palace in the second half when Yeremy Pino slotted into the bottom corner, prompting Eagles fans to tease Glasner with chants aimed at their former manager.

Benitez made another fine save late on to prevent substitute Chris Wood from reducing the deficit and giving Forest some hope of snatching a point.

Palace's second win of the season moves them up to 12th in the Premier League, while Forest are 14th.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.