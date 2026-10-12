Mahama reaffirms commitment to equitable development across Ghana

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to promoting equitable development across the country, assuring residents of the Ahafo Region of continued investment in key sectors.

He gave the assurance at a Citizens’ Engagement in Goaso on Saturday, marking the end of his two-day Resetting Ghana Tour of the region.

During the engagement, President Mahama acknowledged the support of traditional authorities and residents of the region during the 2024 General Election, while outlining government interventions aimed at improving infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture and economic recovery.

He said the government remained committed to ensuring that development projects and essential services reached communities across the country, regardless of their location.

On road infrastructure, the President announced plans to expand road rehabilitation and construction works to all 16 regional capitals ahead of Ghana’s 70th Independence Anniversary.

The initiative is expected to form part of broader efforts to improve road networks and support economic activities across the regions.

President Mahama also highlighted measures to improve access to primary healthcare and specialised medical services, emphasising the importance of strengthening the healthcare system to meet the needs of the population.

Agriculture and economic recovery also featured among the key areas outlined during the engagement, as the government seeks to improve livelihoods and create opportunities for residents.

The visit to Ahafo formed part of the President’s wider engagement with citizens and stakeholders on government policies, development priorities and the implementation of his administration’s Resetting Ghana agenda.

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