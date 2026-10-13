Morocco’s King Mohammed VI calls for reset of migration cooperation with Spain

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has called for a new approach to migration cooperation, particularly with Spain, saying the kingdom’s international commitments must be grounded in reciprocity and respect for its sovereignty.

Addressing parliament at the opening of the 12th legislature, the king acknowledged the limitations of the current migration cooperation model and announced plans to present partners with a document outlining a new strategic vision.

The proposed framework would link migration management to co-development, economic competitiveness and regional stability, placing it within a broader approach to international relations.

While reaffirming Morocco’s role as a responsible and reliable international partner, the king called for renewed cooperation frameworks that reflect the kingdom’s priorities.

The migration initiative formed part of a wider development agenda aimed at turning national ambitions into tangible improvements in citizens’ lives.

The king stressed that sustained economic growth must go hand in hand with social and territorial justice, including a fairer distribution of benefits and a reduction in regional disparities.

He also called for new national strategies covering water, energy and food security, industrial development, the digital economy and artificial intelligence. Establishing strategic reserves and securing supplies of essential goods would help reduce external dependence and strengthen Morocco’s resilience to crises.

Businesses were urged to increase investment, support innovation, expand exports and create jobs, particularly for young people. The king highlighted education, skills development and closer alignment between training and labour-market needs as essential to improving young people’s prospects.

He further demanded faster implementation of advanced regionalisation and administrative deconcentration, including the transfer of powers, personnel and financial resources to regions and provinces.

Turning to parliament’s responsibilities, the king described elected office as a political commitment and a moral contract with citizens. He urged lawmakers to fulfil their legislative and oversight duties and contribute to implementing the country’s strategic priorities.

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