Ghana is tackling cybercrime head-on, not becoming a hub for it – CSA

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) says Ghana is working with international partners and local security agencies to combat cybercrime, insisting that the growing threat of online fraud is a global problem rather than one unique to the country.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Monday, October 12, the Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Madro Avornyotse, said Ghana is collaborating with international law enforcement agencies to address the increasing use of digital platforms for fraudulent activities, including online scams and mobile money fraud.

“I don't want to say that we have become a centre for cybercrime. What I would like to say is that the issue has become a global problem, and Ghana is tackling it, you know, head-on,” he said.

Mr Avornyotse said the CSA is working closely with global partners, including international law enforcement agencies, while coordinating with Ghana’s own security institutions to address the problem.

He explained that the growing reach of online fraud had prompted a broader international response, with agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) pursuing coordinated efforts against transnational criminal networks.

The CSA’s comments follow an announcement by FBI Director Kash Patel that a scam operation in Ghana had been dismantled as part of the bureau’s global Operation Blackout, which targets transnational fraud networks.

Mr Patel said the operation had identified nearly US$10 million in losses and 89 victims, while more than 130 people had been arrested or detained. More than 300 electronic devices were also seized.

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