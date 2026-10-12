Centre for CSR, West Africa partners with Climate x Culture Summit to champion corporate sustainability at Google AI Centre

Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of the Centre for CSR, West Africa, John Kojo Williams

The Centre for CSR, West Africa, the sub-region's leading advocacy organisation for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and sustainability, has announced its strategic support for the inaugural Climate X Culture Summit 2026. This partnership reflects a shared vision to embed sustainability practices in Ghana's creative, cultural, and experiential industries while raising awareness about climate action.

Over the past 14 years, the Centre for CSR West Africa has curated impact-focussed national and regional sustainability events, conferences, and partnerships, bringing together critical stakeholders from academia, regulatory agencies, civil society organisations, media, business associations, international sustainability organisations, and community leaders.

According to the Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of the Centre for CSR, West Africa, John Kojo Williams, a PhD researcher in Corporate Sustainability at a leading UK university: “Climate change is no longer an abstract warning from the figment of anyone’s imagination; it is the reality shaping our lives, economies, communities and creative futures. Corporate sustainability is no longer a badge of good intentions or imitation of enviable business practices, it is the discipline of turning responsibility into measurable action.”

He continued: “Our collective commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals is not just a checklist for tomorrow, but a shared promise we must keep today, so that we can have a ‘tomorrow’. The question is no longer whether we can afford to act, but whether we can afford the cost of doing nothing or not doing enough.”

The Climate x Culture Summit, themed "Designing Sustainable Creative Experiences for Africa," is scheduled to take place on October 22, 2026, at the Google Artificial Intelligence Community Centre in Accra. The event aims to move climate conversations beyond policy documents and scientific reports, engaging the creative sector, including event producers, influencers, and artists, to foster actionable, climate-conscious production practices.

"The Centre for CSR, West Africa has been dedicated to guiding businesses toward practical, impactful, and sustainable practices that align with community needs, rewarding their efforts with positive mentions and recognition," Mr Williams emphasised. "Supporting the Climate and Culture Summit is a natural evolution of our mission. We recognise that true sustainability must be integrated into the fabric of our culture, art and daily lives. By equipping the creative and events industries with the tools for sustainable production, we are not just talking about change; we are infusing it into our future."

The Founder of Climate x Culture Summit, Kenneth Awotwe Darko, reiterated that the Summit seeks to deliver tangible outputs, including signing the Accra Climate Culture Accord and creating a Sustainable Event Production Guide for Ghana.

This, according to him, aligns directly with the Centre for CSR West Africa’s expertise in CSR policy development and hands-on sustainability strategy. Together, both organisations aim to establish a permanent network of climate-culture practitioners, ensuring sustainability becomes a core element of the region's rapidly growing events industry.

The Centre for CSR, West Africa continues to lead conversations around sustainability while equipping and empowering businesses to remain resilient and highly socially responsible through training, advocacy and strategy development and implementation.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.