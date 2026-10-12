Petrosol donates medical equipment to Bolgatanga Hospital

Petrosol Platinum Energy PLC has supported the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital with a clean-up exercise and the donation of medical equipment as part of its efforts to give back to the community and promote good health and cleanliness.

The exercise saw staff of the company clean the hospital and its surrounding areas, while the company also donated medical equipment to support healthcare delivery at the facility.

Speaking during the exercise, Head of Marketing at Petrosol Platinum Energy PLC, Philip Boamah Asampong, said the initiative was part of the company’s commitment to giving back to communities that have supported its operations over the years.

“We are happy to be at Bolgatanga Regional Hospital to give back to the community, to support them in the area of good health and cleanliness.”

Mr. Boamah Asampong said the decision to undertake the clean-up followed a survey conducted by the company to identify interventions that would benefit a large number of people in the community.

He explained that the hospital was selected because of the number of people who visit the facility to access healthcare, adding that Petrosol wanted patients to be welcomed by a clean and hygienic environment.

He said the company also provided the medical equipment to support various wards, the outpatient department and other areas of the facility.

According to Asampong, Petrosol is committing more than GH¢800,000 to similar exercises across their three territories this year as part of its community support initiatives.

He said the company’s operations in the northern part of the country contribute significantly to its business, accounting for 41 percent of its net worth.

He expressed appreciation to the people of Bolgatanga for their continued support of Petrosol and said the intervention was only the beginning of further support from the company.

Medical Director of the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, Dr. Joseph Tambil, expressed appreciation for the donation, highlighting its relevance to the hospital’s emergency care needs. He said the items included emergency equipment, beds and oxygen cylinders, which he noted had been a major challenge for the facility.

“These are things that we need especially in emergency care. So you did your research very well and were very thoughtful in choosing the items. We are most grateful.” Dr. Tambil said.

The initiative forms part of Petrosol’s efforts to support the communities where it operates while contributing to improved sanitation and healthcare delivery.

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