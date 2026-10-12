Imperial General Assurance backs Team Auto Racing Ghana ahead of historic Angola showrun

Audio By Carbonatix
Imperial General Assurance, Ghana’s fastest-growing insurer, has been named the Official Insurance Partner of Team Auto Racing Ghana as the team prepares to represent the country at the Karting Africa Championship Series Showrun in Angola on October 10 and 11.
The event will see the Ghanaian team compete alongside teams from 14 countries, marking a significant milestone for Ghanaian motorsport as the country takes its place on this international stage.
Through the partnership, Imperial General Assurance will provide Group Personal Accident cover for the racers, protecting them against injury, temporary disability, permanent disability and death, including during motorsport activities.
The partnership reflects Imperial’s commitment to supporting individuals and teams who are pushing boundaries, pursuing new opportunities and representing Ghana on the international stage.
Speaking ahead of the event, the company expressed pride in standing behind Team Auto Racing Ghana as the team prepares to carry the national colours into competition.
“Every big moment starts with someone daring to go first. For Ghana, this is a first, and we are proud to stand behind Team Auto Racing Ghana as they take on this challenge,” Mr. Harry Ofori-Attah, Managing Director, said.
Imperial added that the insurance cover would help provide protection for the racers as they compete, allowing them to approach the event with greater confidence.
As Team Auto Racing Ghana prepares for the showrun, Imperial has encouraged the team to carry the national flag with pride and demonstrate what Ghana can achieve on the African motorsport stage.
The company reaffirmed its support for the team and its pride in being part of what it described as a historic moment for Ghana.
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