DVLA plans demerit point system, real-time monitoring of testing stations

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) is advancing plans to introduce a demerit point system for drivers and a real-time monitoring platform for private vehicle testing stations as part of measures to improve road safety and enforce compliance with vehicle roadworthiness requirements.

Chief Executive Officer Julius Neequaye Kotey outlined the proposed reforms at the Government Accountability Series at the Jubilee House on Monday, October 12, 2026.

He said the demerit point system would allocate points to licence holders annually, with deductions based on the nature of traffic offences committed.

“Once the threshold is breached, the licence will be revoked and the holder taken through retraining and recertification before the licence would be released back to him or her,” Mr Kotey said.

He explained that the proposed system was intended to strengthen driver competence, promote responsible behaviour on the roads and ensure that motorists faced consequences for repeated traffic violations.

The CEO also raised concerns about some Private Vehicle Testing Stations (PVTSs), accusing them of prioritising the number of vehicles inspected over the quality of inspections.

He said the DVLA was developing a system that would require testing stations to transmit images and videos of every vehicle inspected in real time, allowing the Authority’s monitoring room to observe activities across the country and verify that the required inspections had taken place.

Mr Kotey said the DVLA had already taken punitive action against some testing stations and would engage relevant stakeholders on upgrading inspection equipment, diagnostic technology and procedures to meet the demands of modern vehicles.

He also announced that the Authority was developing a driver Skills Development Centre and advancing plans to establish a specialised DVLA hospital, which would provide healthcare to the general public as well as specialised assistance to drivers who require it.

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