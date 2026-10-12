Challenging Heights welcomes Ghana’s Tier 1 ranking, calls for more anti-trafficking funding

Anti-trafficking organisation Challenging Heights has welcomed Ghana’s elevation to Tier 1 in the United States Department of State’s 2026 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report, but has warned that the achievement must not distract from persistent gaps in victim protection and prosecution.

In a statement issued on Monday, October 12, and signed by its Executive Director, Dr James Kofi Annan, the organisation described the ranking—the highest category in the report—as “an important milestone and clear evidence that collaboration works”.

It congratulated state institutions, non-governmental organisations and other partners whose efforts contributed to the achievement, while urging the government to sustain progress through increased investment and stronger anti-trafficking systems.

Challenging Heights cited figures from the 2026 report showing that Ghana investigated 222 trafficking cases, prosecuted 212 alleged traffickers and secured 28 convictions in 2025.

The number of victims identified and referred to services rose to 2,331 in 2025, from 794 in 2024.

The government also allocated GH¢3.452 million for direct victim services in 2025, up from GH¢2.85 million the previous year.

“Reaching Tier 1 with such limited resources shows what is possible and makes a strong case for greater investment,” the organisation said.

Cross-border trafficking concerns

The organisation also raised concerns about cross-border trafficking, citing figures showing that foreign nationals accounted for 1,469 of the victims identified, compared with 862 Ghanaians.

Nigerians represented the largest group among foreign victims, with 896 people, according to the statement.

Challenging Heights said the figures reflected its own experience, adding that it had worked with state agencies since 2025 to rescue and repatriate 230 Nigerians.

It warned that deceptive job offers, online scams and technology-enabled recruitment were creating additional challenges for efforts to identify and prevent trafficking.

Gaps in protection and justice

Despite the improved ranking, Challenging Heights identified several areas requiring urgent attention.

Children, it said, continue to face exploitation in fishing, domestic servitude, street hawking, artisanal mining and agriculture. The organisation also highlighted trafficking and forced labour in the Lake Volta fishing industry, where women and girls face risks of sexual abuse.

It further pointed to limited shelter capacity, particularly for adult male survivors, warning that inadequate safe accommodation can leave rescued victims exposed to further risks.

Other concerns included limited access to formal justice in rural communities, gaps in anti-trafficking training for some judges and prosecutors, and the loss of expertise through police staff turnover.

Challenging Heights is calling on the government to allocate at least GH¢20 million to survivor services, including safe shelters for children and adults, healthcare, psychosocial support, legal assistance and long-term reintegration.

It also wants law enforcement agencies and the justice system to strengthen investigations and prosecutions involving cybercrime, fraudulent recruitment and organised trafficking networks.

The organisation proposed a specialised court to handle trafficking cases and called for a more child-friendly justice system.

It urged civil society organisations, communities and the public to expand prevention efforts, particularly in Lake Volta fishing communities and other areas where child labour persists. It said public education, accessible reporting channels and closer collaboration between state institutions and civil society would be important to that effort.

Challenging Heights cautioned against interpreting Ghana’s Tier 1 ranking as evidence that trafficking had been eliminated.

“The ranking must not create the impression that trafficking has been defeated; a lot more remains to be done,” it said.

The organisation said it would continue supporting rescue operations, helping survivors rebuild their lives, strengthening communities and advocating for systems to prevent exploitation.

Challenging Heights has worked to combat child trafficking in Ghana since 2005. It says it has supported the rescue of more than 3,000 children and young people from trafficking and exploitation, provided support to more than 8,000 people and reached over 15,280 people through prevention initiatives.

The organisation operates two shelters with stated capacities of 250 and 80 people.

Ghana’s Tier 1 classification recognises government efforts to meet the minimum standards for eliminating trafficking under the US assessment framework. Challenging Heights says sustaining that status will require continued funding, stronger survivor services and measures to address persistent weaknesses in prevention and justice.

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