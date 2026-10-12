No trader will be evicted from Aboabo Market after redevelopment – Mahama Ayariga assures traders

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has assured traders at the Aboabo Market in Tamale that no one will be evicted as plans are made to redevelop the facility.
Mr Ayariga gave the assurance on Monday, October 12, during a tour of the market with the Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Alhassan Suhuyini, where they engaged traders over concerns surrounding the proposed redevelopment.
He said the government’s intention was to improve the existing market infrastructure, expand its capacity and create room for more traders, rather than displace those already operating there.
“We are not here to sack anybody. We have no plans of sacking anybody. We are here to develop what you are already managing so that it can take more people,” he said.
Mr Ayariga added that completing existing structures at the market was important to ensure that resources invested in the project did not go to waste.
He said the redevelopment was also intended to fulfil a commitment made by President John Dramani Mahama during the election campaign.
The assurance follows agitation among traders over rumours that they would be evacuated to make way for the redevelopment. The Minister’s remarks were intended to allay those concerns and reassure traders that they would not be forced out of the market as the government pursued plans to improve the facility.
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