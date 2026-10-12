We’ll deliver without fear or favour – New EC Deputy Chairpersons assure Mahama

Newly appointed Deputy Commissioners of the Electoral Commission (EC) have pledged to discharge their duties without fear or favour, assuring President John Dramani Mahama of their commitment to restoring public confidence in the Commission and safeguarding the credibility of Ghana’s elections.

Speaking after their swearing-in ceremony on Monday, October 12, Dr Joseph Kwaku Asamoah, one of the newly appointed Deputy Commissioners, said the new leadership recognised its responsibility to rebuild trust in the Commission and protect the integrity of the electoral process.

“Mr President, we seek your support as we pledge to deliver on our mandate without fear or favour,” Dr Asamoah said.

According to Dr Asamoah, restoring public confidence in the EC was an obligation for which the new leadership must be held accountable.

“Restoring your confidence in this Commission is therefore not an option. It is an obligation imposed on us, and we personally must be judged by that particular figure,” he told President Mahama.

He identified misinformation, disinformation and fake news as major challenges to electoral processes, warning that the spread of false information could undermine political interests and fuel divisions in the country.

“Mr President, the greatest challenge to electoral cycles in contemporary terms is the spread of misinformation, disinformation, and fake news,” he said.

According to Dr Asamoah, false information poses a threat to public confidence and social cohesion, particularly when it spreads during election periods.

He, however, noted that the responsible use of new media could strengthen civic education and encourage greater participation in the democratic process, especially among young people.

He said efforts to ensure credible elections must go beyond the work of the Electoral Commission and involve the active participation of other state institutions, political actors and the general public.

“A credible election is therefore the responsibility of this Commission, but it is not the responsibility of the Commission alone. It is a national duty,” he said.

Dr Asamoah called on political parties, Parliament, the security services, civil society organisations, the judiciary, the media and citizens to work together to protect the integrity of Ghana’s electoral processes.

“Political parties, Parliament, security services, civil society, the judiciary, the media, and every citizen must play a role. And we call on all of you to join hands with us,” he added.

The Deputy Commissioner also urged Ghanaians to engage with the EC, participate in its activities and offer constructive criticism to help improve the institution.

He said public engagement and scrutiny were important to strengthening the Commission and ensuring that it remained responsive to the needs and expectations of the electorate.

To underscore the importance of voter participation, Dr Asamoah quoted American political scientist Larry J. Sabato, who has written extensively on elections and voter behaviour.

“Every election is determined by the people who show up to vote,” he quoted Sabato as saying.

He encouraged Ghanaians to participate actively in elections and engage with the Commission to help improve electoral administration and strengthen democratic governance.

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