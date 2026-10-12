Credible elections are the cornerstone of democracy – New Deputy EC Chairperson

Newly appointed Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Joseph Kwaku Asamoah, has emphasised the importance of free, fair and credible elections to Ghana’s democratic development.

He pledged to ensure that every citizen’s vote counts and that the Commission puts national interest above partisan political considerations.

Speaking during his swearing-in ceremony on Monday, 12 October 2026, Dr Asamoah said the credibility of elections remained fundamental to democratic governance and that the EC had a constitutional responsibility to protect the will of the people.

“Free, fair and credible elections are the cornerstones of every democratic society,” he said, emphasising that the Commission’s primary responsibility and loyalty were to the people of Ghana.

Dr Asamoah noted that Article 1 of the 1992 Constitution vested sovereignty in the people, who exercised that power through their votes. He therefore urged Ghanaians to recognise the importance of their participation in the electoral process.

“Fellow Ghanaians, your vote is your voice and your future. And yes, it must be made to count, and it will count,” he said.

In line with his call for credible elections, the new Deputy Chairperson pledged that the authority entrusted to the Commission would not be used to undermine citizens or suppress its staff.

“The power entrusted to us will never be used to talk back at the people of this country,” he said.

He added that the Commission would remain open to public scrutiny, even when citizens expressed strong criticism of its operations, while ensuring that its authority was not used to oppress or intimidate staff.

Dr Asamoah further pledged to work with the Commission’s staff and other stakeholders to introduce and implement electoral policies and reforms that would strengthen Ghana’s democratic institutions.

He said the Commission’s work would be guided by a commitment to national interest rather than partisan political considerations.

“That work will rest on zero tolerance of partisan political interest and 100 per cent tolerance for national interest,” he stated.

The Deputy Chairperson said the Commission would draw on the shared aspirations of Ghanaians and its staff to improve electoral administration and consolidate the country’s democratic gains.

To reinforce his commitment to integrity in public service, Dr Asamoah quoted Donald A. Adams, one of the early presidents of RACRI International, on the values required to serve the public effectively.

“To give real service, you must add something which cannot be bought or measured with money, and that is sincerity and integrity,” he quoted Adams as saying.

Dr Asamoah pledged, together with his colleague Afi, to uphold these values in the discharge of their responsibilities.

By pledging to prioritise national interest, protect citizens’ voting rights and pursue electoral reforms, Dr Asamoah said the Commission would work towards ensuring that the will of the Ghanaian electorate remained at the heart of the democratic process.

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