Zongo Health Campaign screens over 110 Mamobi residents

More than 110 residents of Mamobi in Accra have benefited from free health screenings under the second edition of the Zongo Health Campaign, which identified three participants with breast lumps and several cases of elevated blood sugar.

The breast cancer awareness and general health screening exercise, held on Saturday, October 10, at Tuwon Zara 2 on Baba Alhamdu Street, was organised in collaboration with Accra Newtown Islamic Hospital.

The initiative was founded and organised by broadcast journalist and community development advocate Hawawu Abdul Karim, popularly known as Young Pioneer, who conceived and planned the exercise to promote early detection, improve access to health information and encourage women, particularly those in Zongo communities, to take their health seriously.

Medical personnel who conducted the screening advised participants found with breast lumps to seek further medical assessment, with referrals made for additional care. A doctor at the exercise also urged women and the general public to take breast cancer and their overall health seriously.

Organisers stressed that the breast lumps identified during the exercise were preliminary findings and not confirmed breast cancer diagnoses.

Speaking after the exercise, the campaign's founder said “The initiative was inspired by a TikTok video shared by midwife Samira Atcha Affo towards the end of October 2024, in which she expressed concern about the limited involvement of Hausa-speaking imams, Zongo leaders and influencers in breast cancer awareness”.

Hawawu subsequently began engaging religious leaders, community figures, journalists, radio and television stations, and social media influencers to use their platforms to encourage screening and early medical attention.

The first edition of the campaign was held in 2025, with the October 2026 exercise marking the second edition.

Although Hawawu led the planning, coordination and organisation of the event, the campaign also received sponsorship and logistical support, including from Alhaji Ahmed Iddris Abubakar Sarki Jordan, Sarkin Cissawan West African. Accra Newtown Islamic Hospital provided the medical collaboration, while media partners helped publicise the exercise and encourage participation.

Hawawu said her goal is to “make breast cancer awareness a continuous conversation in Zongo communities, using trusted religious leaders, the media and community influencers to encourage women to seek screening and families to support them”.

She stressed that the campaign is driven by the need to save lives through awareness and early detection, rather than fundraising.

Beneficiaries of the campaign have expressed gratitude to the organizers and appealed for its continued success.

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