National

Cybercriminals using AI tools to carry out operations – Cyber Security Authority

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  12 October 2026 5:20pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) says cybercriminals are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence (AI) tools to carry out their operations, creating new challenges for law enforcement agencies investigating online fraud.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Monday, October 12, the Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Madro Avornyotse, said the growing complexity of cybercrime requires security agencies to continuously strengthen their technical capacity to keep pace with the methods used by criminals.

“One of the investigations that has currently been ongoing, you realise that the individuals are even adopting AI tools to be able to carry out some of these operations,” he said.

Mr Avornyotse explained that law enforcement agencies must continually upgrade their skills and capabilities to respond effectively to emerging technologies and the changing tactics of cybercriminals.

He acknowledged that although Ghana may not yet have all the capacity it needs to tackle the evolving threat, the country has made significant progress since the establishment of the CSA in 2020.

He added that the country must "continue to invest in capacity-building to meet the standards required to investigate and combat increasingly sophisticated cybercrime."

Mr Avornyotse also highlighted Ghana’s legal framework, international partnerships and the CSA’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), which provides round-the-clock support for people facing cybersecurity incidents.

His comments come amid heightened efforts by Ghanaian security agencies and international partners to dismantle suspected online scam operations and combat transnational fraud networks.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group