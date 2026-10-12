Cybercriminals using AI tools to carry out operations – Cyber Security Authority

Audio By Carbonatix
The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) says cybercriminals are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence (AI) tools to carry out their operations, creating new challenges for law enforcement agencies investigating online fraud.
Speaking in an interview on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Monday, October 12, the Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Madro Avornyotse, said the growing complexity of cybercrime requires security agencies to continuously strengthen their technical capacity to keep pace with the methods used by criminals.
“One of the investigations that has currently been ongoing, you realise that the individuals are even adopting AI tools to be able to carry out some of these operations,” he said.
Mr Avornyotse explained that law enforcement agencies must continually upgrade their skills and capabilities to respond effectively to emerging technologies and the changing tactics of cybercriminals.
He acknowledged that although Ghana may not yet have all the capacity it needs to tackle the evolving threat, the country has made significant progress since the establishment of the CSA in 2020.
He added that the country must "continue to invest in capacity-building to meet the standards required to investigate and combat increasingly sophisticated cybercrime."
Mr Avornyotse also highlighted Ghana’s legal framework, international partnerships and the CSA’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), which provides round-the-clock support for people facing cybersecurity incidents.
His comments come amid heightened efforts by Ghanaian security agencies and international partners to dismantle suspected online scam operations and combat transnational fraud networks.
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