Multimedia Group’s Raymond Nii Doodo Larbie called to the Ghana Bar, seeks to combine HR practice with law

Raymond Nii Doodo Larbie, the Human Resource (HR) Shared Services Manager at Multimedia Group Limited (MGL), has been called to the Ghana Bar after successfully completing his legal training, marking a significant milestone in his 23-year career in human resource management.

Mr Larbie was among more than 1,500 lawyers called to the Ghana Bar on Friday, October 9, 2026, and is looking to combine his legal knowledge with his extensive experience in HR management and labour relations.

His qualification, he says, will strengthen his work as an HR practitioner, labour consultant and dispute resolution professional, particularly in addressing workplace disputes and employment-related matters.

Having spent 15 years working in HR at the Multimedia Group, Mr Larbie has built a career spanning human resource management, banking, administration and labour relations.

He believes his legal training will provide an additional professional foundation for handling complex employment issues, advising organisations and supporting fair outcomes in workplace disputes.

A long-standing interest in law

Mr Larbie’s journey to becoming a lawyer was shaped by a career path that took him through several sectors before he finally pursued formal legal training.

Although he initially wanted to become a doctor, he said his career eventually led him into media, banking and human resource management, experiences he considers foundational to his professional development.

“I am a lawyer at heart and have fought for the rights of people,” he said, explaining his motivation for studying law.

He initially pursued a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree at Central University to acquire substantive legal knowledge that would support his work as an HR practitioner and labour consultant.

He said the qualification would also help him navigate dispute resolution meetings, where he had encountered situations involving lawyers representing parties in workplace disputes.

His decision to proceed to professional legal training was encouraged by former Attorney-General and senior lawyer Ayikoi Otoo, a family friend and neighbour of his father, who advised him to take the next step and attain the professional status of an Esquire.

Mr Larbie has expressed gratitude for the encouragement and guidance that helped him complete the journey.

A career spanning HR, banking and labour relations

With 23 years of experience in human resource management, Mr Larbie has held positions across several organisations and industries.

At Multimedia Group Limited, where he has worked in HR for 15 years, he serves as HR Shared Services Manager, supporting the organisation’s human resource operations.

His previous roles include General Services Manager at Cadbury Ghana, branch manager at Advans Ghana and branch manager at ProCredit Savings and Loans Company.

Beyond corporate HR practice, he works as a labour consultant and serves as an arbitrator and mediator with the National Labour Commission.

His experience in labour relations and dispute resolution has given him practical exposure to workplace conflicts, employment issues and negotiations between employers and employees.

The addition of legal training is expected to complement this experience, strengthening his ability to interpret employment-related laws and advise on matters involving workplace rights and obligations.

Mr Larbie also holds a Master of Business Administration in Human Resource Management from Central University, a Diploma in Public Relations and Advertising from the Ghana Institute of Journalism, and professional qualifications in banking and human resource management.

He is a Chartered Banker and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana. He is also an Associate of the Institute of Public Relations, Ghana, and the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management, Ghana.

He currently chairs the Accra Chapter of the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management, Ghana.

Commitment to young people and the community

Outside his professional responsibilities, Mr Larbie is actively involved in church and community life.

He is a leader in the Methodist Church, a Sunday School teacher and a worshipper at Grace Methodist Church.

He has also expressed a strong interest in working with young people, particularly those who are vulnerable, describing it as one of his personal passions.

His involvement in the church and professional associations reflects interests that extend beyond career advancement to service, mentorship and the development of others.

Gratitude to family, friends and supporters

Mr Larbie has expressed appreciation to the people who supported and encouraged him throughout his legal education.

He acknowledged the role of his sponsors, family members and friends in helping him reach the milestone, particularly Mrs Elise Larbie, Stanley Larbie and Isaac Larbie.

He also expressed gratitude to those who motivated him to continue his studies and pursue professional legal qualification alongside his demanding career.

For him, the call to the Bar represents not only the achievement of a personal ambition but also an opportunity to bring together years of practical experience in HR management and labour relations with formal legal training.

With his background in human resource management, banking, administration and dispute resolution, Mr Larbie hopes to apply the knowledge gained through legal education to workplace relations, labour consultancy and the protection of rights.

His admission to the Ghana Bar therefore marks a new chapter in a career built across multiple professional fields, as he intends to integrate law and HR practice to support effective workplace management and fair dispute resolution.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.