Mahama charges new EC deputies to put national interest above political loyalties

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has charged newly sworn-in Deputy Chairpersons of the Electoral Commission (EC), Emelia Afi Agbenyo and Dr Joseph Kwaku Asamoah, to prioritise the national interest and uphold impartiality in the discharge of their duties.

He said the credibility of the Commission depended on its ability to serve the Republic of Ghana and its people without favouring any political party, candidate or government.

Speaking during their swearing-in ceremony on Monday, October 12, President Mahama urged the two officials to draw on their complementary professional backgrounds to strengthen the Commission’s operations and ensure effective electoral administration.

He stressed that their appointment came with a responsibility to serve diligently and exercise their authority with fairness, restraint and strict adherence to the law.

The President also highlighted Ms Agbenyo’s experience in gender and disability inclusion and efforts to create opportunities for vulnerable groups, saying these would be important in improving access to electoral participation.

He encouraged her to apply her expertise in building teams, managing partnerships and translating policy into action to help ensure that eligible citizens facing physical, social or communication barriers could participate in elections.

President Mahama said the two officials must translate their respective experience into impartial and effective service, with their decisions guided by the interests of the country rather than political considerations.

He reiterated that their duty was to Ghana and its people, underscoring the importance of fairness and equal treatment in safeguarding public confidence in the electoral process.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.