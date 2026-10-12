Former EC Finance Director and KNUST Law Lecturer Dr Joseph Kwaku Asamoah appointed Deputy Chair

A law lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Joseph Kwaku Asamoah has been appointed Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Dr Asamoah has more than 17 years of experience spanning public service, legal practice, academia and electoral governance. He previously held several senior positions at the EC, including Director of Finance, Director of the Training Centre and Head of Audit.

His appointment comes amid recent changes in the EC’s senior leadership, following the departure of two deputy chairpersons.

Dr Bossman Asare, who was in charge of Corporate Affairs, resigned effective July 31, 2026, to return to academia at the University of Ghana, whereas Samuel Tettey, the deputy chairperson responsible for Operations, reached the mandatory retirement age. The government announced the developments in June 2026.

The departures created vacancies in the Commission’s leadership, which oversees key aspects of Ghana’s electoral administration.

Extensive experience in electoral administration

Dr Asamoah brings considerable institutional experience to the role, having participated in the management of several major electoral exercises in Ghana.

During his time at the EC, he played an active role in the 2012 and 2016 general elections, the 2010 and 2015 district-level elections, and the 2019 referendum on the creation of six new regions.

His responsibilities included overseeing electoral processes, managing substantial budgets, strengthening financial control systems and developing training programmes for electoral officials.

He also served as an instructor for the Association of African Election Administrators, contributing to capacity-building initiatives for election administrators across the continent.

One of his notable contributions came during the 2016 general elections, when the Electronic Results Transmission System reportedly broke down. Dr Asamoah developed an Election Results Management System to replace it, which was subsequently used in the declaration of the presidential election results.

The system was commended for its efficiency and transparency, according to his professional profile.

His experience in election management and institutional systems is expected to be relevant to the Commission’s work in strengthening electoral processes and public confidence in democratic governance.

Legal and financial expertise

Beyond electoral administration, Dr Asamoah is a lawyer, chartered accountant and certified economist, combining legal knowledge with expertise in finance, public policy and institutional management.

He practises as a barrister and solicitor at Asante-Krobea & Associates, also known as AKA Legal, where he advises and represents clients in civil and criminal litigation, corporate and legal advisory services, legal drafting and alternative dispute resolution.

His background in accounting and finance has also informed his work in public financial management, strategic planning and financial analysis.

He is a member of the Ghana Bar Association, the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana, and the Institute of Certified Economists, Ghana.

Academic and research contributions

Dr Asamoah lectures in law at KNUST and Wisconsin International University College and serves as an adjunct lecturer at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC).

At KAIPTC, he served as the sole course consultant for the development of a Master of Arts programme in Electoral Policy and Security. He also facilitates the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission Course, which prepares participants to undertake election observation in line with international standards and best practices.

His work in electoral capacity-building extends beyond Ghana, including consultancy and training engagements with institutions in Nigeria and other African countries.

Dr Asamoah holds a PhD in Political Economy and Diplomacy. His doctoral research examined electoral administration and conflict resolution in Africa through a comparative study of Ghana and Kenya.

He also holds a Master of Laws in Commercial and Corporate Law from the United Kingdom, a postgraduate diploma in International Business Law, a master’s degree in Accounting and Finance, a Bachelor of Laws and a first-class Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.

In addition, he holds a postgraduate diploma in Business Administration from the Institute of Commercial Management in the United Kingdom and is pursuing another PhD at the University of Ghana’s Faculty of Law.

His research interests include legal issues, public finance, electoral governance and democracy in Africa.

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