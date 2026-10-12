Educated but unable to communicate? The missing link in Ghana’s University education

Imagine a university graduate attending a job interview with an impressive academic record. The applicant demonstrates knowledge of the discipline studied but struggles to explain ideas clearly. When asked to write a short report, the sentences are poorly constructed, the paragraphs lack coherence, and the intended message becomes difficult to understand.

Does this mean the graduate is not knowledgeable? Certainly not. However, it raises an important question:

Are our universities paying sufficient attention to students' ability to communicate what they know?*

University education should do more than produce graduates with certificates. It should equip them with the ability to understand information, organise ideas, express opinions clearly and communicate responsibly.

Beyond Speaking Good English

Communication is often confused with the ability to speak fluent English. Yet, fluency and effective communication are not necessarily the same. Someone may speak confidently without making much sense, while another may possess considerable knowledge but struggle to express it.

Effective communication involves four interconnected skills: listening, reading, speaking and writing. Listening and reading are receptive skills, while speaking and writing are productive skills. As Hargie (2011) explains, communication competence involves several interrelated abilities that enable individuals to interact effectively.

These skills are essential across academic disciplines. An Accounting student must interpret financial information and explain findings accurately. An Information Technology student should be able to explain technical problems to people without specialised knowledge. Similarly, an Administration student must understand instructions and prepare clear official correspondence.

Knowledge becomes more useful when it can be communicated meaningfully.

When Writing Becomes a Challenge

One concern deserving attention is students' ability to construct grammatically accurate sentences and develop coherent paragraphs.

Some students struggle with subject–verb agreement, punctuation, vocabulary and the logical organisation of ideas. Consequently, an assignment may contain relevant information but fail to communicate it effectively.

Hyland (2003) observes that writing involves more than grammatical correctness; it requires writers to organise ideas according to purpose, audience and context.

This explains why writing should not be treated merely as an examination requirement. It is a lifelong professional skill.

The increasing use of social media also raises questions about students' writing habits. Abbreviations and informal expressions are convenient in personal conversations, but difficulties arise when such conventions enter academic and professional writing.

Nevertheless, blaming social media entirely would be unfair. Crystal (2011) argues that digital communication creates new opportunities for language use rather than simply destroying established practices.

The challenge, therefore, is helping students distinguish between informal and formal communication.

Listening and Reading Matter Too

We often emphasise speaking and writing while overlooking listening and reading.

Yet, how can students respond appropriately to instructions they have misunderstood? How can they develop convincing arguments when they cannot critically examine what they read?

Listening requires attention, interpretation and understanding. Reading goes beyond recognising words; it involves identifying meaning, evaluating evidence and questioning assumptions.

In an age when information circulates rapidly, these abilities are particularly important. Students must learn to distinguish facts from opinions and credible information from misleading claims.

Communication Must Also Be Ethical

Effective communication is incomplete without ethical responsibility.

A graduate may speak persuasively and write excellent reports but still communicate dishonestly. Consider an accountant who deliberately misrepresents financial information or an employee who circulates confidential documents without authorisation.

The National Communication Association (1999) emphasises truthfulness, accuracy, honesty and respect as fundamental principles of ethical communication.

Universities must therefore teach students not only how to communicate effectively but also how to communicate responsibly.

Are Universities Entirely Responsible?

Some may argue that universities should not be blamed for communication weaknesses students developed during earlier stages of education. Others maintain that tertiary institutions should concentrate on specialised knowledge rather than basic language instruction.

These arguments deserve consideration.

Communication competence develops through the home, school and wider society. Moreover, many Ghanaian graduates communicate effectively and perform exceptionally well in professional environments.

We must also recognise that Ghana is multilingual. Speaking English with a Ghanaian accent or demonstrating greater proficiency in an indigenous language does not automatically indicate poor communication competence.

Nevertheless, universities cannot ignore communication difficulties simply because they originated elsewhere.

If graduates cannot explain their professional knowledge clearly, their effectiveness in the workplace may be limited.

What Should Change?

Communication Skills courses should move beyond memorising definitions to developing practical abilities. Students need regular opportunities to listen critically, read analytically, speak confidently and write coherently.

Lecturers across disciplines should also reinforce these competencies through presentations, reports, discussions and written assignments.

Equally important is constructive feedback. Students must understand their mistakes and learn how to correct them.

Universities should strengthen writing support and encourage sustained reading, while students must take responsibility for improving their communication abilities.

Beyond the Certificate

A university certificate represents academic achievement, but education should also prepare graduates to apply their knowledge meaningfully.

Ghana needs graduates who can think critically, listen attentively, read intelligently, write coherently and communicate ethically.

The concern is not whether our universities are producing educated people. They certainly are. The question is whether sufficient attention is being given to the communication abilities that make education useful beyond the classroom.

After all, what is the value of knowledge if its possessor cannot communicate it clearly enough for others to understand and use?*

References

Crystal, D. (2011). Internet linguistics: A student guide. Routledge.

Hargie, O. (2011). Skilled interpersonal communication: Research, theory and practice (5th ed.). Routledge.

Hyland, K. (2003). Second language writing. Cambridge University Press.

National Communicationv Association. (1999). Credo for ethical communication. https://www.natcom.org/about-nca/what-is-communication/credo-for-ethical-communication/

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.