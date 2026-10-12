Football

Hearts of Oak coach Kapor raises alarm over poor pitches in Ghana football

Source: Papa Kwadwo Adu Gyina-Tawiah  
  12 October 2026 12:36pm
Kapor Nebojsa
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Hearts of Oak head coach Nebojša Kapor has described the lack of quality football pitches as a major challenge to Ghana football, calling attention to an issue he believes extends beyond his club.

The Bosnian-Herzegovinian tactician made the remarks after Hearts of Oak secured a 1-0 victory over Port City in their Ghana Premier League Matchday Six fixture at the University of Ghana Stadium on October 11.

Kapor acknowledged that his team still needs to improve but stressed that the quality of playing surfaces remains a wider concern for the domestic game.

“This is not our stadium; it’s a national stadium. This is not just our home ground; it’s for all Ghanaians. It’s true that it’s not our stadium,” he told the media.

“We have to improve our team, and Ghana football already has a serious problem with pitches. I have a lot of obligations, and this is not part of them,” he added.

The Phobians climbed to second place, three points behind leaders Medeama following the victory.

Port City, on the other hand, dropped to fourth place after their second defeat of the season.

Hearts will face Vision FC in their next league fixture while Port City arrange to host Dreams FC as the Matchday Seven games commence this weekend.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group