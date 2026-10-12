Hearts of Oak coach Kapor raises alarm over poor pitches in Ghana football

Kapor Nebojsa

Hearts of Oak head coach Nebojša Kapor has described the lack of quality football pitches as a major challenge to Ghana football, calling attention to an issue he believes extends beyond his club.

The Bosnian-Herzegovinian tactician made the remarks after Hearts of Oak secured a 1-0 victory over Port City in their Ghana Premier League Matchday Six fixture at the University of Ghana Stadium on October 11.

Kapor acknowledged that his team still needs to improve but stressed that the quality of playing surfaces remains a wider concern for the domestic game.

“This is not our stadium; it’s a national stadium. This is not just our home ground; it’s for all Ghanaians. It’s true that it’s not our stadium,” he told the media.

“We have to improve our team, and Ghana football already has a serious problem with pitches. I have a lot of obligations, and this is not part of them,” he added.

The Phobians climbed to second place, three points behind leaders Medeama following the victory.

Port City, on the other hand, dropped to fourth place after their second defeat of the season.

Hearts will face Vision FC in their next league fixture while Port City arrange to host Dreams FC as the Matchday Seven games commence this weekend.

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