Ashanti cocoa farmers welcome new COCOBOD Act

Cocoa farmers and traditional leaders in the Ashanti Region have expressed satisfaction with the Ghana Cocoa Board Act, 2026 (Act 1182), while acknowledging the rationale behind the producer price announced for the new cocoa season, despite their initial expectations of a higher price.

The views emerged during the first phase of farmer and stakeholder engagements organised by the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), in collaboration with the Cocoa Health and Extension Division (CHED), across seven cocoa-growing districts in the region.

The engagements, which covered Offinso, Kyerayaso, Toase, New Edubiase, Kuntenase, Kona and Juansa, provided a platform for farmers and traditional leaders to discuss key provisions of the new law, the producer price determination process and interventions aimed at improving productivity and strengthening farmers’ livelihoods.

Although some participants had hoped for a higher producer price, they indicated that the explanations provided on the factors underpinning the announced price had helped them better understand the decision and the broader considerations confronting the cocoa sector.

The discussions underscored the importance of sustained dialogue between COCOBOD and cocoa farmers in building mutual understanding of policy decisions and the economic realities shaping the industry.

Participants welcomed the reforms introduced under the new Cocoa Board Act and called for sustained public education to deepen farmers’ understanding of the legislation, particularly provisions aimed at protecting cocoa-growing communities and farmlands from destructive activities, including illegal mining and unauthorised sand winning.

They also urged stakeholders to support the depoliticisation of cocoa-related issues, stressing the need for a more unified, long-term approach to managing the sector in the national interest.

On farmer support, participants called for improvements in the free distribution of agricultural inputs, particularly to ensure that fertilisers and other essential supplies reach farmers in adequate quantities and at the appropriate time.

They further appealed for the speedy implementation of the proposed Farmer Pension Scheme, describing it as an important step towards improving the long-term welfare and financial security of cocoa farmers.

The participants also emphasised the need for transparency in the administration of the cocoa tertiary education scholarship scheme to ensure fairness, accountability and equitable access for eligible beneficiaries.

Leading the COCOBOD team, Deputy Head of Public Affairs, Mr Benjamin Larweh, underscored the importance of keeping farmers informed and actively involved in discussions on policies and decisions that directly affect their livelihoods.

He said the engagements reflected COCOBOD’s commitment to open communication, stakeholder participation and a shared understanding of the reforms and interventions required to sustain Ghana’s cocoa industry.

Mr Larweh noted that constructive engagement was essential to strengthening trust between the Board and farmers, adding that the concerns and recommendations raised during the sessions would be submitted to Management for consideration.

The Ashanti Regional Manager of CHED, Mr Isaac Adu, also announced plans for further engagements with farmers on the distribution of fertilisers and other agricultural inputs, as well as the mass spraying exercise under the Cocoa Diseases and Pests Control Programme (CODAPEC).

The completion of the Ashanti phase marks the first stage of a wider national engagement programme designed to bring COCOBOD’s policies and interventions closer to cocoa farmers and other industry stakeholders.

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