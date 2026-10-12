DVLA prints 440,000 licences to clear backlog dating to 2023

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) says it printed more than 440,000 driver’s licence applications by the end of 2025 as part of efforts to clear a backlog that included applications dating as far back as 2023.

Chief Executive Officer Julius Neequaye Kotey disclosed this at the Government Accountability Series at the Jubilee House on Monday, October 12, 2026.

He said clearing the backlog was one of the major challenges management faced on assuming office.

According to Mr Kotey, the Authority introduced a 24-hour printing scheme at its Print Farm to speed up production and process outstanding applications.

“When I assumed office, there were two critical interventions we had to undertake. The Authority faced a significant backlog of unprinted driver’s licence applications, some dating back to 2023,” he said.

“We immediately introduced a 24-hour printing scheme at the Print Farm and, by the end of 2025, printed more than 440,000 licence applications.”

Instant printing for replacement licences

Mr Kotey said the DVLA had also secured instant licence-printing machines to speed up the replacement of licences for applicants whose records had been with the Authority for at least six years.

He said the intervention was intended to reduce delays in replacement services and prevent similar backlogs from recurring.

However, applicants seeking new driver’s licences would still have to complete the full licensing process before their documents could be printed, he stressed.

Mr Kotey also said the Authority was advancing plans to introduce simulator-based driving tests as part of efforts to improve its licensing services.

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