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Mahama tasks new EC Deputy Chairpersons to protect electoral integrity

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  12 October 2026 4:13pm
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President John Dramani Mahama has urged newly sworn-in Deputy Chairpersons of the Electoral Commission (EC), Emelia Afi Agbenyo and Dr Joseph Kwaku Asamoah, to uphold electoral integrity, ensure fairness and strengthen public confidence in Ghana’s elections.

He said their appointments came with a significant responsibility to protect the foundations of Ghana’s democracy by ensuring that every eligible citizen could participate in elections and every valid vote was counted.

Speaking at their swearing-in ceremony on Monday, October 12, President Mahama said the credibility of elections depends largely on the integrity, competence and fairness of the Electoral Commission.

He urged the two officials to ensure that the will of the people is accurately reflected in electoral outcomes.

President Mahama highlighted Dr Asamoah’s background in law, accountancy, economics and election administration, noting that his experience within the Commission’s audit, finance and training departments had equipped him with practical knowledge of its operations.

He encouraged Dr Asamoah to use his expertise in election administration, results management and electoral officer training to strengthen institutional systems, improve staff preparation and ensure the responsible management of public resources.

The President also commended Ms Agbenyo’s experience in public administration, institutional leadership, development cooperation and stakeholder engagement.

He noted that her leadership at the Ghana TVET Service, which involved coordinating nationwide operations and supporting policy implementation, had prepared her for the demands of an institution that required effective planning and coordination across the country.

President Mahama urged both officials to bring their respective expertise to bear on the work of the Commission, stressing the importance of competence, accountability and fairness in the administration of elections.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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