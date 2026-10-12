Police arrest officer after shooting injures 2 at Ritz Junction

Police barricade preventing protestors from proceeding to the Jubilee House in Ghana.

The Adenta-Abokobi Divisional Police Command has arrested a police officer following a shooting incident at Ritz Junction that left two people with gunshot wounds.

The incident occurred on Sunday, October 11, 2026, when General Sergeant Mathew Aboase, stationed at the Madina Police Station, was involved in a confrontation with some drivers of the Ritz Junction Taxi Drivers Union.

In a statement signed by the Accra Regional Police Public Affairs Head, Chief Superintendent Juliana Obeng, the Command said the confrontation led to an attempt by the drivers to disarm the officer, who had allegedly threatened them with his pistol.

According to the statement, the confrontation resulted in the accidental discharge of the weapon, injuring two people who were nearby.

“During the exchange, the drivers attempted to disarm the officer who allegedly threatened them with his pistol. In the process, the weapon accidentally discharged, resulting in gunshot injuries to two persons who were nearby,” the statement said.

The two victims, identified as Doe Asinyo and 34-year-old Gifty Nyimahen, were rushed to the Madina Pentecost Hospital for treatment.

Mr Asinyo sustained a gunshot wound to his left thigh and was treated and discharged.

Ms Nyimahen, who sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen, was admitted to the hospital before being referred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

The police said the officer had been arrested and was in custody pending further investigations. His service pistol had also been retained for evidential purposes.

The Command assured the public that “appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law”.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.