Mahama urges EC to strengthen electoral technology, inclusion and professionalism

President John Dramani Mahama has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to strengthen professionalism, improve the use of technology and make Ghana’s electoral processes more inclusive and accessible to all eligible voters.

Speaking during the swearing-in of Emelia Afi Agbenyo and Dr Joseph Kwaku Asamoah as Deputy Chairpersons of the Commission, he stressed the need for consistent standards, early identification of operational challenges and their prompt resolution.

He said technology should enhance the reliability and accessibility of elections, but its deployment must be supported by proper testing, adequate safeguards and clear communication with the public.

President Mahama also called for practical measures to ensure that persons with disabilities, older citizens, women, young people and eligible voters in remote communities could participate in elections with dignity and confidence.

He said the effectiveness of an electoral system should be measured partly by how well it serves citizens who might otherwise be excluded.

The President further emphasised that protecting electoral integrity was a shared national responsibility, urging political parties to act responsibly, citizens to reject intimidation and violence, and the media to verify information before publication.

He also called on the security services to perform their duties professionally and impartially during the electoral process.

President Mahama assured the Commission of the government’s support in carrying out its mandate, while stressing that its independence must be respected.

Addressing the newly sworn-in Deputy Chairpersons, he urged them to let competence, fairness and the national interest guide their decisions throughout their tenure.

“The oaths you have taken today must guide your decisions through your tenure on the Commission,” he said

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