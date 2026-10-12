Mahama swears in Emelia Afi Agbenyo, Joseph Kwaku Asamoah as EC Deputy Commissioners

President John Dramani Mahama has sworn in Emelia Afi Agbenyo and Dr Joseph Kwaku Asamoah as Deputy Chairpersons of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Their appointments fill vacancies in the Commission’s leadership following the departure of two former deputy chairpersons.

During the event at the Jubilee House on Monday, President Mahama urged them to exercise "fairness, restraint, and fidelity to the law."

"As president, I expect no preferential treatment from the electoral commission for myself, my party, or my government. I expect an institution that applies the same standards to everyone and protects Ghanaians' right to choose their leaders freely," he added.

Dr Bossman Eric Asare, who was responsible for Corporate Affairs, resigned effective July 31, 2026, to return to academia at the University of Ghana. Samuel Tettey, who oversaw Operations, also exited the Commission after reaching the mandatory retirement age.

Read Also: Former EC Finance Director and KNUST Law Lecturer Dr Joseph Kwaku Asamoah appointed Deputy Chair

Dr Asamoah is a lawyer, chartered accountant and lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). He has more than 17 years of experience spanning electoral administration, public service, legal practice and academia.

Before his appointment, he held several positions at the EC, including Director of Finance, Director of the Training Centre and Head of Audit. He also participated in the administration of several electoral exercises, including the 2012 and 2016 general elections.

The appointments come as the Commission continues its work in managing Ghana’s electoral processes and preparations for future elections.

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