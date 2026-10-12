‘I don’t expect preferential treatment for me, my party or gov’t’ – Mahama to new EC deputies

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has urged newly sworn-in Deputy Chairpersons of the Electoral Commission (EC), Emelia Afi Agbenyo and Dr Joseph Kwaku Asamoah, to discharge their duties impartially and without favour to any political party, candidate or government.
He said the Commission must apply the same standards to all political actors and safeguard the right of Ghanaians to freely choose their leaders.
Speaking at their swearing-in ceremony on Monday, October 12, President Mahama stressed that the officials’ primary responsibility was to the Republic and its people, warning that the authority of their office must be exercised with fairness and respect for the law.
“As president, I expect no preferential treatment from the electoral commission for myself, my party, or my government,” he said.
He urged the two officials to demonstrate the courage to uphold electoral integrity, even when their decisions might be inconvenient to those in power.
"I expect an institution that applies the same standards to everyone and protects Ghanaians' right to choose their leaders freely," he added.
President Mahama also called for measures to make electoral participation accessible to all citizens, regardless of physical, social or communication barriers.
He encouraged Ms Agbenyo and Dr Asamoah to draw on their complementary professional backgrounds to strengthen the Commission’s operations and deliver effective service to the Ghanaian people.
On public confidence, the President said trust in the EC must be earned through consistent conduct, transparent procedures, clear explanations of decisions, timely responses to concerns and the fulfilment of commitments.
He therefore urged the new Deputy Chairpersons to make transparency and constructive engagement central to their work, as the Commission seeks to maintain public confidence in the electoral process.
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