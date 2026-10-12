PAC orders eviction of former irrigation company MD from official residence

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has directed the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to involve the police to remove the former Managing Director of an irrigation company in the Upper East Region from an official residence if he fails to vacate the property.

The directive follows a prolonged dispute over the continued occupation of the facility by Dr Benedict Bonaventure Aligebam after his tenure as Managing Director ended.

The situation has reportedly created operational challenges for the company, with the current Managing Director, Dr Dominic Anarigide, residing in Bolgatanga while working at Navrongo.

Dr Anarigide told the Committee that efforts to resolve the matter had so far proved unsuccessful, despite interventions by the former Chief of Staff and other officials.

The dispute centres on a decision by the company’s former board to extend Dr Aligebam’s contract for two years, which was subsequently revised to three months.

The disagreement led to legal action after the former Managing Director was locked out of his office. Records presented indicate that a court dismissed an injunction application he filed in connection with the matter.

However, Dr Aligebam has continued to occupy the official residence, reportedly arguing that his belongings remain in the office and that he was unlawfully locked out.

The issue came before the PAC as it examined findings in the Auditor-General’s Report on the company, which has also been linked to financial irregularities and other administrative challenges.

The Committee consequently directed the Ministry to seek police assistance to ensure the former Managing Director vacates the residence should he fail to do so voluntarily.

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