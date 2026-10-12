EcoBank invests in digital education of 4 Garisson School to mark 40 years in Africa

Ecobank is set to strengthen digital education in Ghana with the commissioning of a newly refurbished and fully equipped Digital Learning Centre at the 4 Garrison School in Kumasi.

The corporate social initiative is part of activities marking the bank’s 40th anniversary celebrations in Africa.

The initiative forms part of Ecobank Day, the Ecobank Group’s flagship corporate social responsibility programme observed annually across its 33 affiliate countries.

This year’s celebration, under the theme “Building Tomorrow’s Skills Today,” marks the culmination of the bank’s three-year Transforming Africa Through Education programme.

The new Digital Learning Centre will provide pupils of the 4 Garrison School with access to digital learning resources and practical opportunities to develop skills in emerging technologies.

These include coding, web development, animation, robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), among other areas shaping the future of work and innovation.

The facility is designed to help bridge the digital skills gap by exposing pupils to technology at an early stage of their education and equipping them with relevant knowledge for an increasingly digital world.

Through access to modern learning tools, pupils will have the opportunity to explore their interests, develop problem-solving skills and build a foundation for future careers in science, technology and innovation.

Ecobank’s investment in the centre underscores the importance of equipping young people with the skills needed to participate meaningfully in the digital economy.

“These are extra skills the students will acquire. It will help them in their academic progression and in learning the fundamentals to support SMEs,” Head of Corporate Communications, Dr. Kasser Tee, said.

The initiative also reflects the bank’s broader commitment to education, digital inclusion and skills development in Ghana.

By supporting access to technology-based learning, Ecobank seeks to contribute to efforts to expand educational opportunities and empower young people with skills relevant to national and continental development.

The commissioning of the Digital Learning Centre forms part of activities commemorating Ecobank’s four decades of operations in Africa, highlighting the institution’s continued focus on social impact alongside its banking activities.

Through its Transforming Africa Through Education programme and the annual Ecobank Day initiative, the bank continues to place education at the centre of its corporate social responsibility efforts, with particular attention to developing the capabilities of young people.

The investment at the 4 Garrison School therefore represents more than the provision of digital infrastructure; it is an opportunity to introduce pupils to emerging technologies, encourage creativity and innovation, and prepare them to contribute to Africa’s evolving digital future.

In the last three years of the programme’s implementation across Africa, EcoBank has established over sixty digital laboratories with seven of them in Ghana.

Education Director at the 4 Garrison School, Lt. Col. Niminga-Baka, is upbeat about the benefits of the initiative to the over 6,000 pupils of the school.

“In this era, IT is really important for national development. Exposing the students to emerging technologies is quite an important step to transform the country through digital innovation,” he said.

As Ecobank celebrates 40 years in Africa, the initiative reinforces the message that investing in education and digital skills is an important step towards building a more inclusive and technology-driven future for the continent.

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