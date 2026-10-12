Mahama honoured at 2026 World Health Summit in Berlin for global health leadership

President John Dramani Mahama has been honoured at the 2026 World Health Summit in Berlin, Germany, for what organisers described as his “outstanding leadership and commitment to advancing global health”.

The award, a Berliner Bär bearing the World Health Summit insignia, was presented to Ghana’s Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, who received it on the President’s behalf.

The accompanying plaque read: “To His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, in recognition of his outstanding leadership and commitment to advancing global health.”

The presenter, identified as Axel, asked the minister to convey the organisers’ greetings to the President.

In his address at the summit, Mr Akandoh called for a global health system in which countries have a stronger role in shaping priorities and decisions affecting their populations.

“Tonight, and over the past two days, we've heard the hard truth, the bold ideas, and the powerful voices. But one question stands above all others: Who gets to shape the future of global health?” he asked.

“And the answer from Ghana is a clear one. Global health must not be designed for countries; it must be designed with countries and led by countries.”

The minister said the position reflected President Mahama’s earlier address in Accra, which he described as a call to move “from dependency to dignity, from fragmentation to solidarity, from the promises of partnership to shared leadership”.

Mr Akandoh also outlined initiatives he said reflected Ghana’s commitment to strengthening its health system.

He cited the establishment of free primary healthcare, the Mahama Cares programme, increased investment in immunisation and efforts to mobilise domestic resources.

“Resilience is not imported, and it is not donated. It must be built at home,” he said.

He urged summit participants to work together to improve health outcomes and save lives.

“At this point, I want to call up all of you from Accra to Jakarta to Berlin; let us all come together to reset to save more lives,” he said.

The World Health Summit brings together participants from government, science, the private sector and civil society to discuss global health priorities and cooperation.

Mahama’s recognition comes as Ghana advocates for a more equitable global health system, with countries having greater influence over health policies, financing and programmes affecting their populations.

In his remarks, Mr Akandoh linked that objective to stronger domestic investment and international cooperation, arguing that resilient health systems must be built within countries rather than rely solely on external support.

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