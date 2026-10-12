Legal Aid Commission has offices in only 45 of Ghana’s 261 districts, needs 180 more staff

The Legal Aid Commission is appealing for urgent support to address staff shortages and limited office coverage that are restricting access to legal services for vulnerable Ghanaians.

The Commission’s Board Chairman and Supreme Court Judge, Justice Samuel Kwame Asiedu Adibu, disclosed the challenges at the launch of the 2026 Legal Aid Week in Accra.

He said the Commission has a total staff strength of 190 and operates 45 offices across the country’s 261 districts, leaving much of the population without a nearby office to access its services.

Under Sections 24 and 25 of the Legal Aid Commission Act, 2018 (Act 977), the Commission is required to establish offices in every region and district.

However, Justice Adibu said it currently has offices in only 10 of Ghana’s 16 regions and 45 of the 261 districts.

“We are short by about 180 staff,” he said, adding that the shortfall limits the Commission’s ability to reach people who need legal assistance.

“It is therefore obvious that a significant proportion of those who may be in need of legal services and assistance are not accessible to the Commission,” he said.

Justice Adibu warned that the absence of legal aid services in many communities could prevent poor and vulnerable people from effectively engaging with the justice system.

“While there may be courts and police stations in many parts of the country, access to a lawyer or paralegal may be non-existent to facilitate meaningful engagement with the justice system by an indigent or vulnerable person,” he said.

The Commission provides legal advice, representation and other assistance to people who cannot afford legal services. Its mandate also includes public education on legal rights and supporting the realisation of constitutional rights.

However, inadequate funding, limited infrastructure and a shortage of legal personnel continue to constrain its operations.

The launch of Legal Aid Week is intended to raise awareness of the Commission’s work and draw attention to the resources needed to expand access to justice.

The Commission has previously called for increased financial, infrastructural and human resource support. It has also announced initiatives, including a 24-hour call centre, to improve access to services such as Alternative Dispute Resolution.

Justice Adibu, who was sworn in as Board Chairman in January 2026, is expected to help steer the development of a comprehensive legal aid policy and programme for nationwide implementation.

The latest appeal highlights the gap between the Commission’s statutory responsibilities and its current operational reach, with most districts lacking a dedicated Legal Aid Commission office.

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