No disability access, no building permit – KMA declares

The Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi, has admitted that most public infrastructure in the metropolis, including his own office, is not disability-friendly.

According to him, the challenge stems from the fact that most public buildings in the city were constructed before the passage of Ghana's Disability Act and are housed in old institutional structures not designed with accessibility in mind.

"Even my office and the entire KMA complex are not PWD-friendly, but these are old buildings and there is nothing we can do about them now. However, we will ensure that accessibility for PWDs is prioritized in any future infrastructure development or redevelopment on the KMA premises," he said.

Speaking to Adom News, Mr. Boadi stated that since he assumed office, he has ensured strict enforcement of the accessibility requirements stipulated in the Persons with Disability Act, 2006 (Act 715), for all new developments within the metropolis.

"For every new building permit proposal that comes before us, we ensure that if it is going to serve the public, you must create ramps and channels that will ensure accessibility for our brothers and sisters with disabilities before we give approval," he said.

He disclosed that the Assembly has captured 18 projects in its 2027 development plan aimed at making public spaces more inclusive.

The projects include the massive renovation of parks and community centres across the metropolis.

The renovation, he explained, will involve the demolition and reconstruction of stages to incorporate appropriate ramps and accessible facilities to enable talented PWDs to access the platforms, showcase their talents and earn a living.

"It is something the Assembly has not taken its eyes off. For example, the Prempeh Assembly Hall is not disability-friendly, so its renovation to make it accessible has been captured in our budget," the Mayor assured.

Mr. Boadi reaffirmed KMA's commitment to promoting disability inclusion and ensuring that persons with disabilities participate fully in the social and economic life of the metropolis.

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