Breast cancer is not a death sentence – Besease Kontire Obaapanin, Magmina Foundation lead awareness campaign

The Kontire Obaapanin of Ejisu Besease, Nana Yaa Aninwaa Boddom, together with the Magmina Foundation, has embarked on a breast cancer awareness and free breast examination exercise for women and young ladies at Besease in the Ashanti Region.

The initiative forms part of activities to mark October Breast Cancer Awareness Month, observed globally to raise awareness, promote early detection, and support the fight against breast cancer, which remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women worldwide.

The event, held at the Madona Hospital, was organised under the theme: "Together, we are stronger." It brought together scores of women, young ladies, market queens, community leaders, and health professionals.

The programme was aimed at sensitising participants on the importance of regular self-examination, early detection, healthy lifestyles, and seeking prompt medical attention to reduce preventable deaths.

Speaking at the event, Nana Yaa Aninwaa Boddom, known in private life as Mrs. Wilhemina Ansah Abrokwah, a retired Principal Physician Assistant, emphasised the need for women to take their breast health seriously, noting that early detection remains the most effective tool in saving lives. As a retired health professional with decades of experience, she said she felt a responsibility to use her knowledge and influence to support women in her community.

According to her, many women lose their lives because they report to health facilities very late, when the disease has already progressed to an advanced stage.

She explained that women should not wait for the cancer to reach a worse stage, revealing the severe consequences of allowing it to progress, including expensive treatment, removal of the breast, and a high risk of death.

"Breast cancer is not a death sentence if it is detected early. But when we wait until it reaches the worst stage, treatment becomes very difficult and survival becomes limited. That is why early checking is very important," she stated.

She also cautioned participants against self-medication and the practice of resorting to prayer camps or traditionalists when experiencing symptoms of breast cancer, stressing that visiting a recognised health facility remains the best and safest option.

"Do not engage in self-medication or run to prayer camps and traditionalists when you notice any unusual changes in your breast such as lumps, swelling, discharge or persistent pain. Go to the hospital immediately for proper examination and treatment," she cautioned.

Nana Yaa Aninwaa Boddom further called on husbands, parents and community leaders to support women and encourage them to go for regular screening, rather than stigmatising victims.

Meanwhile, Nurse Specialist Abigail Ababio, took participants through an education session on common signs and symptoms of breast cancer, risk factors, preventive measures, and the need for regular clinical checks.

She revealed that breast cancer can be treated, especially when detected early, and urged participants to discard the perception that a diagnosis is a death sentence.

Madam Ababio also clarified that breast cancer is not exclusive to females, noting that males can also develop the disease, although their cases are not as high as those of women.

"Breast cancer is not for women alone. Men can also develop breast cancer, so everyone must pay attention to changes in their breast and seek early medical care," she explained.

She further urged husbands to regularly accompany their wives for breast cancer screening, emphasising that men also have a responsibility in ensuring the health and wellbeing of their partners.

"Men have a role to play. Accompany your wives for check-ups and support them. Early support can save a life," she added.

Health personnel from Madona Hospital who facilitated the screening conducted free breast examinations for all participants and took them through practical demonstrations of breast self-examination.

Some beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the Kontire Obaapanin and the Magmina Foundation for the intervention, describing it as timely and impactful, especially for women in rural communities who often have limited access to such health services.

They appealed for the programme to be sustained and extended to other communities within the Ejisu Municipality.

About Magmina Foundation

The Magmina Foundation was established in 2022 by Ms. Rosemary Mroba Gaisie and Ms. Angelina Asantewaa Yeboah to support schools and clinics in underserved communities in Ghana.

The name MAGMINA is intended to honour their mothers, Mrs. Margaret Yeboah and Mrs. Wilhemina Ansah Abrokwah, who dedicated their active working lives to serving in the Education and Health sectors of Ghana as Teacher and Principal Physician Assistant, respectively.

Since its inception in 2022, the Magmina Foundation has implemented various initiatives in health, education, and other areas of social development.

Organisers say the initiative is part of broader efforts to improve women's health, break myths and misconceptions surrounding breast cancer, and reduce breast cancer-related deaths through education and accessible screening in rural communities.

They reaffirmed their commitment to continue championing women's health advocacy beyond the Pink October celebrations

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