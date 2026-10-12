No conflict in appointing Emelia Agbenyo as Deputy EC Chair – NDC

Audio By Carbonatix
The Deputy National Director of Elections and IT of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rashid Tanko-Computer, has dismissed concerns about a potential conflict of interest in the appointment of former party spokesperson Emelia Agbenyo as a Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC).
Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story on Monday, October 12, he said the appointment should not be considered problematic, citing what he described as similar appointments made under the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.
He insisted Madam Agbenyo is qualified to fill that position.
“There’s no conflict of interest here. I mean, let’s be frank with ourselves,” he said.
Mr Tanko-Computer said the NDC had raised concerns about the appointment of individuals with perceived links to the NPP to positions at the EC under former President Nana Akufo-Addo.
He cited the appointment of Dr Bossman Asare as a Deputy EC Chairperson, arguing that the NDC had objected to the appointment because of his links to the NPP.
According to him, the party had taken its concerns to the Council of State, presenting evidence of what it considered to be the appointees’ political affiliations.
However, he said the then Council of State maintained that the individuals were qualified for their positions and that their political affiliations were immaterial.
Mr Tanko-Computer said the NDC’s concerns at the time were not heeded, adding that the party’s position on the current appointment should be considered in that context.
His response follows cocerns over Ms Agbenyo’s appointment as a Deputy Chairperson of the EC followig her previous role as a governance sector spokesperson for the NDC during the party’s 2024 manifesto process and whether that political association could affect perceptions of the EC’s independence.
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