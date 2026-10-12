GPL 2026/27: ‘We have to rectify our mistakes’ – Boadu reacts to Aduana FC defeat

Aduana FC head coach Samuel Boadu has urged his team to quickly put their latest defeat behind them and focus on correcting their errors ahead of upcoming Ghana Premier League fixtures.

Aduana FC brought their three-match winning streak to an end following a 1-0 defeat over the Young Apostles at the Wenchi Sports Stadium.

A first-half penalty converted by Samuel Prempeh shortly before the break proved decisive, securing all three points for the home side.

“I don’t want to talk about officiating. It is football," Boadu said.

"We have lost, and we have to rectify our mistakes going into the remaining games. I wasn’t expecting a defeat, but one mistake we made resulted in their goal."

“It was really bad, but we will talk to ourselves and improve in subsequent games. I will congratulate my players despite the defeat. It was one unpardonable mistake that led to the loss.”

Despite the setback, Boadu declined to set explicit targets for the remainder of the campaign.

“It is still early days to talk about our target. We will go home, work hard, and aim to accumulate more points in our subsequent matches,” he explained.

The result leaves Aduana FC sixth on the Ghana Premier League standings with 10 points after six matches.

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