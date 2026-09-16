TikTok used to recruit Ghanaian Girls into sex trade in mining communities – Challenging Heights

Child protection organisation Challenging Heights has raised concerns over an active network allegedly recruiting Ghanaian children into the commercial sex trade through social media platforms, particularly TikTok.

The organisation says the trend is increasingly affecting girls in mining communities, with some victims below the age of 16 reportedly being recruited and sexually exploited.

The warning follows an operation by Challenging Heights and the Ghana Police Service that led to the rescue of 47 victims of sexual exploitation from six communities around Goaso in the Ahafo Region.

Of the 47 victims, 26 were handed over to Challenging Heights for rehabilitation and recovery. Sixteen of those rescued were identified as being under 18 years old.

Although many of the victims were foreign nationals, particularly from Nigeria, Challenging Heights says Ghanaian girls are increasingly being targeted for recruitment into the sex trade.

Founder of Challenging Heights, James Kofi Annan, told Citi News that the development points to an emerging pattern of child exploitation in mining communities.

“We are now seeing an active recruitment of Ghanaians, Ghanaian girls, into the sex trade in the mining communities.”

He further raised concern about the impact of sexual exploitation on children and infants in these communities.

“We are also seeing a worrying trend of babies being affected by this sexual exploitation and forced prostitution in the mining [communities].”

Mr Annan called on the Ghana Police Service to intensify operations against human trafficking and sexual exploitation, particularly in communities identified as hotspots.

He also urged the Ghana Immigration Service to strengthen surveillance and border controls to prevent traffickers from moving victims across Ghana’s borders.

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