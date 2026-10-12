Assemblies of God global chairman Rev. Dominic Yeo arrives for historic Accra congress

The Global Chairman of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship, Rev. Dominic Yeo, has arrived in Ghana for the World Assemblies of God Congress, which opens on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

He is accompanied by his wife, Mrs Chin Yeo.

They were received at the Accra International Airport by the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam.

Also in the country for the 10th Triennial World Congress of Assemblies of God are the Global Vice Chairman, Rev. Doug Clay; the General Secretary, Rev. Juan Carlos Escobar; and general superintendents of Assemblies of God churches from across the world.

Rev. Yeo said: “I’m excited that the Congress is taking place in Africa, and for that matter, Ghana. This indeed is God's prophetic timing to bring an unequaled revival to Africa through Ghana.”

He further said: “I’m overly confident that this Congress will trigger the desired spiritual revival on the continent.”

The Global Chairman appealed to members of Assemblies of God in particular, and the Christian community in general, to attend the event, which is being held on African soil for the first time in the 115-year history of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship.

Morning sessions will be held from Wednesday, October 14, to Friday, October 16, 2026, to discuss strategies for achieving the target of establishing one million additional churches by 2033 to mark 2,000 years since the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The sessions will be followed by evening gospel revival rallies at the Accra Sports Stadium. Attendance is free and open to people of all denominations.

Renowned gospel artistes, including Joe Mettle of Ghana, Dunsin and Sinach of Nigeria, and Donadio of the United States, will perform at the evening gospel revival rallies.

The Special Guests of Honour at the opening ceremony will be President John Dramani Mahama and the First Lady, Mrs. Lordina Mahama, both of whom are active members of Assemblies of God, Ghana.

Eighteen ministers of state have confirmed their participation in the World Congress.

Rev. Yeo urged everyone to attend the event.

Rev. Wengam, on his part, assured participants that Ghana was ready and poised to deliver a world-class event.

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