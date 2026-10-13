Financial wellness key to retaining Ghana’s skilled workforce – Merban Capital CEO, Benjamin Ackah-Nyamike

The Chief Executive Officer of Merban Capital Ltd, Benjamin B. Ackah-Nyamike, has called on employers and institutions across Ghana to prioritise financial wellness as a key component of employee welfare and retention, stressing that financial security plays an important role in building a motivated and sustainable workforce.

He made the call during a presentation at the Ghana Health and Labour Summit 2026, organised by Mentapulse Africa in collaboration with the University of Ghana Business School and the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment.

Speaking on the topic “What Makes a Pasture Greener? Achieving Financial Stability in a Volatile Economy,” Mr Ackah-Nyamike highlighted the growing importance of financial security in addressing workforce challenges, particularly the increasing migration of skilled professionals seeking better opportunities abroad.

He explained that the search for greener pastures extends beyond higher salaries to include long-term financial security, career development and improved quality of life.

According to him, while employers may not be able to prevent every skilled professional from seeking opportunities elsewhere, they can create an environment where employees see greater value in building their futures in Ghana.

Financial security as a tool for employee retention

A key focus of his presentation was the need for employers to look beyond traditional salary structures and introduce financial benefits that help employees build wealth throughout their working lives.

Mr Ackah-Nyamike encouraged institutions to consider structured investment and savings programmes as part of their employee welfare strategies.

Among the solutions highlighted were Tier 3 provident funds, staff welfare investment funds, long service investment plans and workplace financial wellness programmes.

He explained that these initiatives could provide employees with opportunities to accumulate savings, prepare for retirement and develop greater confidence in their financial futures.

Building financial stability in an uncertain economy

Beyond institutional interventions, the Merban Capital CEO emphasised the importance of individual financial discipline in achieving long-term stability, particularly in an economy characterised by changing market conditions and financial uncertainty.

He encouraged employees to adopt practical financial habits, including setting aside a portion of their income before spending, maintaining emergency savings, making voluntary pension contributions and investing additional income from bonuses and allowances.

He also highlighted the importance of starting early, using a practical illustration to demonstrate how delaying retirement savings by even a few years could significantly reduce the amount accumulated by retirement.

The role of professional investment management

Mr Ackah-Nyamike also underscored the value of professional investment management in helping individuals and institutions navigate financial uncertainty.

He highlighted the importance of developing investment strategies that reflect an individual's financial objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon, while stressing the need for diversification, regular portfolio reviews and professional financial guidance.

A shared responsibility

Concluding his presentation, Mr Ackah-Nyamike called for greater collaboration among employers, employees and financial institutions in promoting financial wellness.

He encouraged employers to assess whether their employee benefit structures merely address immediate financial needs or contribute meaningfully to long-term financial security.

He reiterated Merban Capital's commitment to partnering with institutions to design and manage financial wellness programmes that support employees throughout their working lives and into retirement.

The presentation reinforced the message that retaining Ghana's skilled workforce requires more than competitive salaries. It also requires creating opportunities for employees to build financially secure futures within the country.

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