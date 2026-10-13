GoldBod initiative has created over 1,300 public and private sector jobs – Sammy Gyamfi

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, says the government’s GoldBod initiative has created more than 1,300 jobs across the public and private sectors.

He made the disclosure when he appeared before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

“On top of my head, I can tell you that in terms of mainstream public sector jobs, nothing less than 300.

“In terms of the private sector jobs, close to a thousand through the license reforms that have introduced four-tier licenses, tier one, tier two, self-financing aggregators, who are all employing more workers, and also the refineries that we've contracted to refine gold locally, employing workers. The private sector component of jobs created under the GoldBod initiative should be more than a thousand,” he told the committee.

He added that GoldBod will publish the official figures of the jobs created through the initiative by December 2026.

He explained that the licensing reforms had introduced four categories: Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4 of gold-buying licences, creating opportunities for more people to participate in the gold trade and employ additional workers.

Mr Gyamfi said the Tier 2 category currently had more than 700 licence holders, many of whom employ between three and five people.

He identified Tier 2 licence holders as a significant source of employment for young people, explaining that eligible buyers could access financing indirectly through licensed aggregators.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.