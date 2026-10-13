GoldBod initiative has created over 1,300 public and private sector jobs – Sammy Gyamfi

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, says the government’s GoldBod initiative has created more than 1,300 jobs across the public and private sectors.
He made the disclosure when he appeared before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.
“On top of my head, I can tell you that in terms of mainstream public sector jobs, nothing less than 300.
“In terms of the private sector jobs, close to a thousand through the license reforms that have introduced four-tier licenses, tier one, tier two, self-financing aggregators, who are all employing more workers, and also the refineries that we've contracted to refine gold locally, employing workers. The private sector component of jobs created under the GoldBod initiative should be more than a thousand,” he told the committee.
He added that GoldBod will publish the official figures of the jobs created through the initiative by December 2026.
He explained that the licensing reforms had introduced four categories: Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4 of gold-buying licences, creating opportunities for more people to participate in the gold trade and employ additional workers.
Mr Gyamfi said the Tier 2 category currently had more than 700 licence holders, many of whom employ between three and five people.
He identified Tier 2 licence holders as a significant source of employment for young people, explaining that eligible buyers could access financing indirectly through licensed aggregators.
Latest Stories
-
GoldBod recovers GH¢38.7m of GH¢55.8m outstanding receivables; remainder subject to legal action – Sammy Gyamfi
2 minutes
-
GEXIM Bank donates GH¢200,000 worth of medical equipment to Korle-Bu Child Health Department
5 minutes
-
Majority rejects Minority’s claims over GH¢49.7m South Africa evacuation, calls for forensic probe
6 minutes
-
GEXIM urges banks to support refurbishment of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital’s Child Health Department
10 minutes
-
Don’t appoint your cheerleader as referee
14 minutes
-
Ghana needs stronger international cooperation to fight cybercrime – CSA
16 minutes
-
CSA warns of growing cyber threats as Ghana’s digital dependence increases
23 minutes
-
USTED dean warns GAUA strike could disrupt Ghana’s restored academic calendar
35 minutes
-
Bechem meat processing factory 50% complete, set for March 2027 completion – Kwakye Ofosu
49 minutes
-
NDC can appoint whoever they want to EC, but Ghanaians will make a decision in 2028 – Titus Glover
54 minutes
-
GoldBod initiative has created over 1,300 public and private sector jobs – Sammy Gyamfi
57 minutes
-
Financial wellness key to retaining Ghana’s skilled workforce – Merban Capital CEO, Benjamin Ackah-Nyamike
59 minutes
-
Sidney Nii Oko Bampoe & Isaac Akuetteh Addo
1 hour
-
Haruna Iddrisu calls for ‘Big Push’ investment in health, education, sports and agriculture
1 hour
-
Ghanaian youngster Prince Amoako Jnr reaches new milestone with FC Nordsjælland
1 hour