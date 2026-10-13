USTED dean warns GAUA strike could disrupt Ghana’s restored academic calendar

The Dean of the Faculty of Applied Sciences and Mathematics Education at the University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (USTED), Prof. Yarhands Dissou Arthur, has made a passionate appeal to the government to urgently address the concerns of the striking Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA).

He warned that the ongoing industrial action threatens to reverse gains made in restoring Ghana's academic calendar.

According to Prof. Arthur, the government's efforts to restore the pre-COVID academic calendar are commendable, but the ongoing strikes by administrators could undo this progress if not addressed promptly.

“The government has done so well to restore the academic calendar, but if care is not taken, the strike can distort the academic calendar the government has struggled to bring back. Remember, in the olden days the academic calendar started in August and continued. Now, after COVID, we are getting back to the pre-COVID calendar, and that has been the government's agenda," he stated

Speaking at a press briefing, Prof. Arthur argued that the demands of the university administrators are justifiable, as every worker has a right to fair remuneration and improved conditions of service.

He noted that university workers do not embark on strike for pleasure, but are often left with no other option when dialogue fails to yield results.

"Not every worker is interested in going on strike. We are not striking workers. We are workers who want to boost the productivity of this country, but sometimes it becomes very necessary," he emphasized.

He urged the government to listen to the concerns of GAUA and demonstrate commitment by meeting their demands within the shortest possible time.

At USTED, level 100 students had already been admitted, and classes were set to begin when GAUA unexpectedly declared a strike.

Prof. Arthur lamented the strike is already having adverse effects on academic work, particularly at a time when first-year students have just reported to campus.

The Dean observed that while lectures have commenced in some departments, critical administrative support services have stalled, leading to postponement of key academic activities.

“As Dean of the Faculty, my students are in school. There are certain services they need so that the academic side can also work, and currently it is a bit distorted,” he said.

He noted that effective teaching and learning require collaboration between academic and administrative staff, and therefore the concerns of GAUA cannot be overlooked.

To avert further disruption, Prof. Arthur proposed a two-pronged approach where the government immediately fulfills demands that are readily achievable and provides a clear timeline for those that require more time and resources.

"If there are some things they are asking for that can be done immediately, let's do it and respond to them. If it cannot be done immediately, they are reasonable people. Let us have a timeline and let us deal with it so that the students in the various universities will not be sent back home," he appealed.

He made a direct appeal to the Minister of Education, the Minister of Finance and President John Dramani Mahama to intervene personally to bring an end to the impasse.

At the same time, Prof. Arthur called on striking members of GAUA to be willing to compromise when the government opens its doors for negotiation, in the supreme interest of students and the education sector.

"I want to appeal to our colleagues that when the government also reaches out to you, half a loaf is better than none. So, if the government reaches out to you, please listen to the government in good faith and let's see how we can reach halfway to ensure that we come back and get our academic calendar restored so that we don't go back to the COVID era," he pleaded.

GAUA's nationwide strike, which is anchored on unresolved conditions of service, non-payment of allowances, and other welfare concerns, has brought administrative work in public universities to a near halt, affecting admissions, registration, examination processing, and other essential services.

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