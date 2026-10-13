GAUA strike disrupts academic plans at University of Ghana as students, parents express frustration

The ongoing strike by the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) is disrupting academic activities at the University of Ghana, with students and parents expressing frustration over the uncertainty surrounding the start of the new academic year.

The university has postponed the reopening date for fresh students, leaving prospective students and their families uncertain about when academic activities will officially begin.

Some students who spoke to Joy News on October 12 said the industrial action has disrupted their plans for the academic year, leaving them uncertain about when normal academic activities will resume.

For fresh students, the postponement has created additional uncertainty as they wait to begin their university education. Continuing students are also concerned about the possible implications of the industrial action for academic activities and the university’s schedule.

Parents have also expressed frustration over the situation, particularly those who have already made financial and logistical arrangements for their wards to begin school.

They are calling on the government to urgently intervene and engage the relevant stakeholders to resolve the dispute and restore normal operations at the university.

The disruption comes at a critical time for students preparing to begin or continue their academic journey, with the uncertainty adding to the pressure on families who have invested in their wards’ education.

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