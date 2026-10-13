Mahama approves Integrated Basic Education Model, with funding expected in 2027 under GETFund formula

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu says President John Dramani Mahama has approved plans to introduce an Integrated Basic Education Model that will bring kindergarten, primary and junior high school education together within a single school environment.

The model is expected to receive funding allocations under the 2027 formula of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), with the government planning to construct at least one model school in every district or region of the country.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Tuesday, October 13, Mr Iddrisu said the initiative would provide a dedicated infrastructure to accommodate pupils from kindergarten through to junior high school.

Under the proposed model, pupils would progress from kindergarten to Primary One through to Primary Six before continuing to junior high school within the same school environment.

The infrastructure would include classroom blocks, a changing room, a laboratory and a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) room.

“I have just gotten approval from President Mahama to introduce what we call the Integrated Basic Education Model,” he said.

He explained that the arrangement would allow children to begin at kindergarten, progress through primary school and continue to junior high school without having to move to a different school environment.

“What we are seeking to do is to have a new basic education model where the child starts kindergarten, moves to primary 1 to primary 6, and moves to junior high school within the same school environment, with a changing room as part of it, an ICT laboratory and a STEM room as part of it, in one dedicated infrastructure,” he said.

Mr Iddrisu said the idea was inspired by a visit to Asuogyaman in the Asuogyaman Constituency, where he commissioned a school block.

The Minister said the government expects to make allocations for the project under the 2027 GETFund formula, adding that preparations would be made to begin construction.

“We expect that in the GETFund formula of 2027, we’ll make some allocations so that at least in each region of Ghana or in each district of Ghana, one of those model schools will be built,” he said.

Addressing concerns that the introduction of a new education model could lead to frequent changes in the country’s education system, Mr Iddrisu said the initiative was focused on infrastructure rather than curriculum reform.

He acknowledged concerns that repeated adjustments to the education system could negatively affect pupils as they progress through school.

However, he stressed that the proposed model would not involve changes to the curriculum, but would instead provide a unified physical environment for basic education.

Assemblies notified of approved model

Mr Iddrisu further disclosed that he had written to the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs to inform the relevant metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies about the approved basic education infrastructure model.

According to him, copies of the letter had also been shared with the District Assemblies Common Fund and GETFund to ensure that the relevant institutions were informed of the government's approved design.

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