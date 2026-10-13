Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte dies aged 34

US actor RJ Mitte, best known for his role as the defiant son of drug kingpin Walter White in the drama series Breaking Bad, has died at the age of 34.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," his representative told the BBC.

Mitte died in Brownsvillle, Texas, on Monday. His publicist confirmed to Reuters that he took his own life.

The actor, who had cerebral palsy, drew on his own experience for his role as Walter 'Flynn' White Jr in the Emmy-winning drama series. Bryan Cranston, who played his father, paid tribute on Instagram, writing that he was in "deep despair" following the news.

RJ Mitte (right) as Walter White Jr alongside Bryan Cranston (left) and Anna Gunn in series one of Breaking Bad in 2008

Cranston played a high school chemistry teacher who turned to a life of crime to support his family after a cancer diagnosis.

"I met him when he was only 14 years old, when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm," said Cranston.

"That kid was pretty raw when we started shooting the pilot in February of 2007, but little by little we watched him grow into a really fine actor."

Cranston praised Mitte's advocacy for performers with disabilities, and noted that he never allowed his cerebral palsy to "be an excuse for anything".

"All that promise and potential now is such a loss," wrote the actor, adding that he "thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed".

He said "it is especially devastating to hear that he took his own life."

Cranston added: "I'll miss you, son."

Mitte's representative, Sean Reilly, said in a statement to the BBC: "Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion."

The star also served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children's.

He created The Mitte Foundation to support philanthropic efforts and community initiatives, using his platform "to challenge stereotypes and promote greater representation for people with disabilities", Reilly said.

In a statement shared with the Hollywood Reporter, Aaron Paul, who played Breaking Bad's Jesse Pinkman, said he was at a loss and heartbroken.

"RJ, I love you my friend. You will be missed," he said. "And to whoever happens to be reading this, please know you are loved, and you are not alone. Always remember that."

Dean Norris, who played Mitte's uncle, Hank Schrader, posted that although "RJ didn't play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set".

"He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed," Norris wrote.

The Breaking Bad cast at the SAG Awards in 2014

Mitte, who grew up in Louisiana, was a young teen when he auditioned for the breakthrough role after moving to Los Angeles to support his younger sister's acting career in 2005.

He had said that his first audition in Los Angeles was for a California state public service announcement for an anti-meth commercial.

"Fast forward to auditioning for Breaking Bad, which is still, in my opinion, an anti-meth thing because it doesn't end well for anyone," he said on the Joe Vulpis Podcast earlier this month.

His character was based on the show's creator Vince Gilligan's late friend who had a more severe case of cerebral palsy and used forearm crutches, which Mitte did not require.

Mitte was seen as playing the role with honesty and accessibility, cracking jokes as a teen whose health condition was rarely mentioned in the series.

Breaking Bad aired on US cable broadcaster AMC for five seasons from 2008-13.

After shooting to fame, Mitte fought for more varied roles and complex depictions of characters with disabilities, both visible and invisible.

"Whenever awards season rolls around, we always hope to see a diverse group of projects that reflect all of us, in body and mind," he told the BBC in 2021.

"Watching the awareness grow around disability representation has been great to see, but breakthroughs sometimes come in pieces and moments instead of larger change," he said.

Mitte's other on-screen credits include Hannah Montana, Switched at Birth, Westhampton and his latest project, Talking to Strangers, which came out earlier this year.

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