Beyond the Flyer: Awareness without screening is not enough

Every October, our timelines turn pink. Flyers, posters, slogans and hashtags appear everywhere, reminding us that it is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Many people share them with good intentions. But after speaking with several of those who make and post these messages, I noticed something troubling: most of them have never been screened themselves.

This is the moment to pause and ask an honest question: what is the purpose of awareness? Awareness is meant to start something. It should move a person from knowing that breast cancer exists to doing something about it. If a flyer is shared thousands of times but nobody walks into a health facility, then we have produced visibility, not protection. Posting without acting solves no problem. We cannot ask others to do what we are not willing to do ourselves. A message about screening carries far more weight when it comes from someone who has actually been screened.

Breast cancer is far more treatable when it is found early. Early detection often means simpler treatment, better outcomes and a greater chance of survival. Screening exists precisely because the disease can develop silently, with no pain and no obvious warning signs in its early stages. When people wait until a lump is large, painful or visibly changing the breast, the disease is often at an advanced stage. By then, treatment is harder, more costly and less likely to succeed. Many of these outcomes can be improved simply by acting sooner.

As a student who studied Medical Laboratory Sciences at the University of Ghana, I know the importance of early screening in feeding this chain of care. Without it, the chain starts too late.

Breast cancer is not only to one gender; Women are most affected, but men can also develop breast cancer. Everyone should take unusual breast changes seriously, such as a lump, swelling, skin changes, nipple discharge or persistent pain, and report them to a health professional without delay.

I therefore encourage everyone and call to action that if you are eligible and have never been screened, book your appointment with a professional and have yourself examined; tell people about your experience; your story can remove fear from others.

In conclusion, pink ribbons and posters have their place, but they are not the destination. The real measure of a successful awareness campaign is not how many people saw the flyer. It is how many people got screened, how many cancers were caught early and how many lives were saved. Let us look again at what we are doing and let us make this year’s activities move from awareness to action. Get screened and encourage others to do the same. Early detection saves lives.

Anyorikeya Victor Akenbona

Research Assistant, WACCBIP

Medical Laboratory Science, Class of 2026

akenbonavictor123@gmail.com

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.