Standard Chartered Bank delivers strong returns and sustainable shareholder value

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC has held its 2026 Facts Behind the Figures stakeholder engagement session at the Ghana Stock Exchange, bringing together investors, brokers, fund managers, regulators and the media.

The bank provided an overview of its business and financial performance for the full year 2025 and the first half of 2026, reaffirming that delivering sustainable shareholder value remains a key priority. In 2025, the bank achieved a strong return on equity of 28 per cent, while earnings per share increased to GH¢5.97 from GH¢5.31 in 2024. In line with this performance, a total dividend payout of GH¢673.48 million was declared at the 2025 Annual General Meeting.



The balance sheet remained strong and resilient, expanding by 15 per cent in 2025, while meeting all regulatory and capital requirements.

The bank also outlined its distinctive operating framework as an international bank, underpinned by a robust regulatory environment and global standards. This framework shapes its approach to risk management and capital allocation and has contributed to a measured approach to business in recent years. Against this backdrop, the bank recorded a resilient performance in the first half of 2026, with total revenue of GH¢798 million. Profit after tax increased by 10 per cent to GH¢320 million.

Building on this performance, the bank outlined its strategy, aligned with its core strengths: combining differentiated cross-border capabilities with leading wealth management expertise to connect clients to global growth opportunities.

Xorse Godzi, Chief Executive, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC, speaking at the engagement, emphasised that the bank remains firmly focused on its next phase of growth and on delivering sustainable value for shareholders. He said: “We will continue to maximise our strongest competitive advantages while harnessing market opportunities to accelerate growth. As a super-connector bank, we will leverage our international network and cross-border capabilities to connect corporates, financial institutions and individuals to some of the world’s most dynamic and rapidly growing markets.”

Albert Larweh Asante, Chief Financial Officer, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC, said: “Our resilient performance reflects the strength of our balance sheet and our disciplined approach to risk management and capital allocation. We remain focused on driving sustainable income growth, maintaining operational efficiency and delivering long-term value for our shareholders.”

Beyond its financial performance, the bank highlighted progress in its sustainability and social impact initiatives. In 2025, the bank advanced inclusive growth and climate action by investing GH¢4.6 million in youth empowerment through the Standard Chartered Foundation, focusing on disadvantaged young people, especially young women and persons with disabilities, through employability and entrepreneurship support. Additionally, the bank mobilised $30.5 million in climate finance for Ghana through a $200 million World Bank Clean Cooking Outcome Bond, benefiting 1.3 million people and reducing emissions by more than 1.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, while demonstrating the potential of carbon finance to drive impact at scale.

This year marked 130 years of uninterrupted operations by Standard Chartered Bank in Ghana. The bank reaffirmed its commitment to Ghana’s socio-economic development by supporting a diverse range of sectors, facilitating capital to underpin infrastructure development, and supporting the trade and investment ambitions of businesses and individuals.

The bank is firmly established in Ghana and has been listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange since 1991.

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